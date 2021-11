“I think sometimes we tend to forget the past, especially when it comes to military service or sacrifices,” said Jackson native and Army National Guard Lt. Col. Corey King at the Jackson Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov.6. “Maybe our service members who served in Korea or Vietnam, or maybe someone who retires from the military, we don’t see them in uniform for several years, so we don’t think of them as soldiers anymore, or we don’t remember their sacrifice. That’s why a day like today and a place like here (the Veterans Park) is so important. Someone who wore the uniform for days or years in the past, it doesn’t make their service or their sacrifice any less than someone wearing it today.”

