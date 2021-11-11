CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Iraq plans to increase oil output to 3.4 mln bpd in Q1 2022

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BAGHDAD, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Iraqi government plans to increase oil exports to 3.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2022, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Thursday, adding that the figure does not include crude sales from the semi-autonomous northern Kurdistan region.

Iraq’s exports excluding those of Kurdistan should stand at around 3.2 million bpd in December, he said at a joint press conference in Baghdad with Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russian oil company Lukoil.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Iraq to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil

(Reuters) - The Iraqi Cabinet approved on Tuesday an agreement to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil, Iraq’s communication minister said after a cabinet meeting. In July, Iraq signed a deal allowing the cash-strapped Lebanese government to pay for 1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services, helping Lebanon ease its acute power shortage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UAE Sees OPEC+ Sticking To Oil Output Plan With Surplus Looming In Q1

Despite the calls to boost supply to tame high prices, OPEC+ is likely to continue easing the cuts with the gradual pace it set in July as it expects the oil market to tip into a surplus as soon as the first quarter of 2022, according to the energy minister of one of OPEC’s heavyweights, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices drop on demand worries, rising supplies

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the United States may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices. Brent...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Exports#Mln#Bpd#Oil Company#Iraqi#Russian#Lukoil
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish slightly lower as IEA forecasts a rise in global output

U.S. oil futures finished with a slight loss on Tuesday, pressured as the International Energy Agency said it expects growth in crude-oil production to help ease tight global supplies. Prices had briefly traded higher after U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he does not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower gasoline prices, according to a report from Reuters. That eased expectations over a potential release of oil from the reserve, for now, analysts said. December West Texas Intermediate oil shed 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
CNBC

Oil settles mixed on tight inventories, demand worries

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, as prospects of tight inventories worldwide were offset by forecasts of a production increase in coming months and concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe. Brent crude rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.43 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell...
TRAFFIC
Birmingham Star

Why a US crude export ban wont lower prices at the pump

A proposed crude oil export ban is encountering strong opposition in the oil and gas industry, which argue that such a ban will only hurt drillers and won't help drivers. As the Biden Administration considers ways to lower the price of gasoline in the United States, which is now at a seven-year high, it faces calls from Democrats to weigh all possibilities, including the "nuclear option" to reimpose a ban on US crude oil exports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's Rosneft plans to grow oil output by over 1% this year

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil company Rosneft plans to increase its liquid hydrocarbon production by over 1% this year, the company said on Friday. Combined with gas, total hydrocarbon production is seen growing by 4% in 2021 versus last year, Rosneft said. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

World oil demand growth revised by some 0.16 mn bpd: OPEC

Vienna [Austria], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): OPEC on Thursday revised the world oil demand growth forecast and lowered it by some 0.16 million barrels per compared to October's assessment and it now stands at 5.7 million barrels per day. "World oil demand growth is revised lower by around 0.16 mb/d, compared...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia set to reach record high pre-Covid oil output levels

The Russian Ministry of Energy has said the nation's oil production could once again reach record highs comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing oil market crisis. "We believe that in 2023-2024 production will amount to about 560 million tons. Our task is to ensure the competitiveness of our resource on the global market, and not to chase only the production figure," Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with business daily Kommersant, published on Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mediaite.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Bursts Out Laughing When Asked Her Plan to Increase Oil Production in America

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices. “In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”
STURGIS, MI
Reuters

Oil gains as supply concerns loom after OPEC+ output plan

BENGALURU, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Crude prices settled higher on Friday fuelled by renewed supply concerns after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to accelerate output increases even as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. Brent crude rose $2.20 to settle at $82.74 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy