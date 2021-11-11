CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Thai central bank relaxes banks' dividend payment policy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds detail)

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank on Thursday relaxed a dividend payment policy for banks, saying they remained strong with adequate loan loss provisions and capital to withstand a high level of uncertainty ahead.

The central bank removed the dividend payout ratio limit, not exceeding the past payout rate, it said.

However, financial institutions still needed to strengthen their capital levels to support the continuation of credit expansion during the beginning of economic recovery.

Therefore, financial institutions are still allowed to pay 2021 dividends not exceeding 50% of 2021 net profits and should maintain a cautious approach in accordance with their performance and risks that may arise, the central bank said in a statement here.

The central bank expects to remove all dividend payment restrictions when banks are able to continuously support economic recovery and when economic activity gradually returns to normal, it said.

The results of a stress test for 2021-2023 showed banks remained resilient to withstand such a situation and had enhanced their readiness to deal with uncertainty by increasing their loan loss provisions, the central bank added.

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Pakistan central bank brings forward monetary policy decision

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s central bank said on Tuesday it was bringing forward its next monetary policy decision to Friday due to “unforeseen developments” affecting the outlook for inflation. The central bank did not specify what developments it was focused on, but analysts pointed to growing questions around...
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after hawkish central bank messages

(Updates with cenbank statement, press conference, forint reaction) By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, boosted by hawkish messages from the central bank after it raised its base rate by 30 basis points in line with forecasts but disappointing some investors. The forint rebounded after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) pledged a "more extensive and longer lasting" policy tightening to curb rising inflation risks and anchor inflationary expectations. The currency was 0.4% up on the day and trading at 364.27 by 1504 GMT. The forint was helped by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag's press conference at which he announced new monetary policy tools and said that the NBH must be ready to set the interest rate on one-week deposits above the base rate, two FX traders said. "The bank will try to support the forint with a higher one-week deposit rate, but the big question is how much higher it will be," one trader said. The bank sets the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility on Thursday at its weekly tender. Uncertainty over by how much the bank would be willing to raise rates had worried markets over the past weeks, putting pressure on the forint. "The central bank will need to maintain large interest rate hikes at its upcoming meetings to prevent the forint from coming under further downward pressure," Liam Peach at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved by the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said. The forint has also been pressured by larger-than-expected rate hikes from the Polish and the Czech central banks earlier this month to counter inflation. However, analysts said that faltering growth and rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months as data showed that CEE economies grew below expectations in the third quarter. Elsewhere, the Czech crown and the Romanian leu were little moved. The Polish zloty slid 0.25% to 4.6555 per euro. Rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said two more rate hikes of 50 bps each in December and January were needed. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1604 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.2130 25.2380 +0.10% +4.03 = crown => % EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 364.270 365.740 +0.40% -0.43% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6555 4.6440 -0.25% -2.07% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9491 4.9500 +0.02% -1.70% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5090 7.5095 +0.01% +0.51 = kuna => % EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.480 117.580 +0.09% +0.08 = dinar => 0 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1383.20 1379.79 +0.25% +34.6 00 7% .BUX Budapest 51890.0 51789.8 +0.19% +23.2 1 0 3% .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2339.73 2335.04 +0.20% +17.9 > 3% .BETI Buchares 12845.0 12832.8 +0.09% +31.0 t 3 9 0% .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1227.85 1225.46 +0.20% +36.3 P a P> 0% .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1994.07 2000.19 -0.31% +14.6 > 5% .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 813.65 815.81 -0.26% +8.69 15 15> % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 608.76 606.08 +0.44% +36.0 > 3% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 3.3000 0.0040 +403bp +1bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 2.9900 -0.0060 +354bp -1bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 2.7800 -0.0140 +302bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 2.8080 -0.3370 +354bp -33bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 3.0450 -0.1070 +360bp -11bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 3.0000 0.0310 +324bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <CZKFRA 4.20 4.14 4.03 3.14 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 3.43 3.84 4.08 2.26 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 2.93 3.16 3.21 1.62 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie)
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Tanzanian economy grew at 4.7% in H1 2021 - central bank

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The economy of mainland Tanzania grew at 4.7% in the first half of 2021, compared to 4.9% for the same period of 2020, the Bank of Tanzania said on Tuesday. Inflation remained within the 3-5% target and revenues “performed satisfactorily”, the east African...
Reuters

China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace -media

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has dissolved several district-level units of Fangchebao (FCB), its online real estate and automobile marketplace, due to shrinking capital and business, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the embattled developer. FCB had planned for an...
Reuters

Housing boom pops Aussie lender’s bubbly multiple

HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The more than A$15 billion ($11 billion) hit to Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA.AX) market value on Thursday seems unjustified on first look. The country’s largest lender posted first-quarter earnings of A$2.2 billion, maintaining an annualised return on equity above 11% that bests its major rivals. Trouble is, the results show its huge premium to peers is unsustainable.
Reuters

Australian shares end lower as CBA leads banks' selloff

* NZX50 falls 0.51% (Updates to close) Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday as selling in top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), due to its warning of a margin-hit, pulled the heavily weighted financial sector down. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.68% down at 7,369.9.
Reuters

Japan's 10-year bond yields flat despite BOJ's bond-buying outcome

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Yields on Japan’s 10-year government bonds ended flat on Wednesday as investors showed scant response to a moderately weak outcome of Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations. The market also shrugged off a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields overnight after strong retail sales data. The 10-year...
wtvbam.com

Deutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Central bankers must change course to fight accelerating inflation, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Monday. Sewing, speaking at a banking conference, said he didn’t share the opinion of central bankers that inflation increases were temporary. “I think monetary policy must take countermeasures here...
crowdfundinsider.com

Central Bank of UAE and Bank Indonesia Sign MoU, Focusing on Digital Innovation in Payments

The bilateral MoU will be including three key areas, focusing on digital innovation in payments and financial services in order to support more efficient and secure funds transfers, cross-border transaction systems (such as retail payments); and appropriate frameworks for anti-money laundering (AML) and combatting serious issues like terrorism financing. The...
American Banker

Payments modernization in retail banking 2021

The retail payments business is transforming. As financial institutions face diminishing profitability of their payments, businesses, and increasing competition from new entrants, reevaluating current infrastructure and payments capabilities has become necessary. This analyst paper assesses the urgency for modernizing the payment infrastructure.
pymnts

Philippines Central Bank Exploring Regional Payment Network

Philippine central bank Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is looking into creating a cross-border payment network across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, according to an ABS-CBN News report on Friday (Nov. 12). BSP already has an agreement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to talk about allowing and regulating cross-border...
Markets Insider

Larry Summers warns global markets are bracing for Japan-style stagnation with central banks' policy levers at risk

Global financial markets are pricing in expectations of slow economic growth and low real interest rates, said Larry Summers, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday. The former US Treasury Secretary warned that could suggest a return to "secular stagnation, or Japanization." Japanization refers to conditions that have kept the Japanese...
Reuters

If it ain't broke: Canadians want central bank to keep policy framework

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada should not change its three-decade old monetary policy framework, which is flexible enough to deal with bouts of price increases, particularly as tweaking it could trigger more public anxiety over hot inflation, analysts say. The inflation target renewal, done jointly with the federal...
pymnts

FinTech Airwallex Granted Payment License from Singapore’s Central Bank

Global FinTech platform Airwallex was granted a payments license in Singapore, boosting the company’s operations in the ASEAN region, according to a press release sent to PYMNTS on Monday (Nov. 8). The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) cleared Airwallex for a Major Payment Institution License, which gives the Australian startup...
Reuters

Egypt central bank approves instant payment regulations

CAIRO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has approved regulations designed to allow people to make instant electronic payments between bank accounts using their mobile phones, it said in a statement on Monday. A new network, to be launched by the end of the year, would also allow customers...
