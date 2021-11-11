CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Aldi 2021 Christmas advert: All the Easter eggs including Cuthbert the Caterpillar and ‘Marcus Radishford’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U43Wj_0ctTSngo00

Aldi has released its highly-anticipated Christmas advert for 2021, with England footballer Marcus Rashford lending his star power to the supermarket’s festive campaign.

Last week, Aldi teased the advert’s storyline by introducing a new character named Ebanana Scrooge, sparking fears that the beloved Kevin the Carrot character would be replaced.

But fans were relieved to see Kevin the Carrot returned when the full advert launched on Wednesday night, along with a few other unexpected characters from the Aldi-verse.

We uncovered all the Easter eggs hidden within Aldi’s version of A Christmas Carol , including cameos and puns.

Marcus Radishford

Although this new character is by no means hidden, he still deserves a mention for the fantastic pun inspired by Rashford’s name.

Marcus Radishford is, as you may have guessed, a radish who is “always helping children” – a nod to the footballer’s work in campaigning for free school meals for vulnerable children in the UK.

Rashford said he was “delighted” to support Aldi’s campaign, which aims to donate 1.8 million meals to families in in need across the UK over the Christmas period.

A number of people were impressed by the pun, with one person writing: “Whoever came up with Marcus Radishford needs a raise.”

Cuthbert the Caterpillar

Some eagle-eyed viewers spotted a controversial character in the background of the advert, being escorted by two lemon policemen.

Cuthbert the Caterpillar , Aldi’s version of a caterpillar cake, found himself at the centre of a legal battle earlier this year after Marks and Spencer lodged an intellectual property claim, accusing Aldi of infringing on its Colin the Caterpillar cake trademark.

Both supermarkets sent digs at one another over social media in the form of jokes and memes in response to the legal challenge, the details of which have not been made public.

Now, Aldi has included Cuthbert the Caterpillar in its Christmas advert, who can be spotted at the beginning of the advert being escorted by two lemon policemen – aka “peelers”.

One person said the cameo was “priceless”, while another asked: “Has M&S seen what your Peelers have done to Cuthbert?”

The Gingerbread Family

Fans of The Great British Bake Off were delighted to see a cameo appearance of the Gingerbread Family who can be seen in adverts during the baking competition show.

The ginger-flavoured biscuit people stand around an Aldi Christmas cake as one of them rides a snow sled down the side of the cake, breaking one of his arms.

But Kevin the Carrot, who stars as the Ghost of Christmas, swoops in to help and says: “Oh, that looks painful… You should try icing it.”

He sticks the arm back on with some icing from the cake and all is well once again.

The puns

Aldi’s Christmas advert is packed full of puns, and people loved it.

From Ebanana (Ebenezer) Scrooge, to Tiny Tom the cherry tomato, to Peas and Goodwill, two little peas in hats, fans of the advert thought the supermarket had outdone itself.

“Grade-A puns in this and a lovely message too,” said one person, while another added: “Wow… they really heard ‘use food puns’ and went all out.”

A third person said: “Another great job Aldi. Loved the Twitter run up and the amount of puns you have crammed into 60 seconds.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aldi replaces Kevin The Carrot in Christmas advert with new character

Aldi has released a teaser for its annual Christmas advert, revealing that it has replaced its famous Kevin The Carrot character with a new animated figure.For the past five years, the supermarket has created popular campaigns revolving around Kevin The Carrot. However, the beloved character was nowhere to be seen in the new trailer, which marked the debut of Ebanana Scrooge, a banana who hates Christmas.The 20-second teaser shows a child Ebanana waiting for Santa Claus while snuggled up next to a mince pie in front of a roaring log fire on Christmas Eve.A mystery hand then appears on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

John Lewis releases Christmas advert early and it’s giving people all the festive feels – 41 top reactions

It’s the announcement we Brits look forward to every year in the festive calendar – this release of the John Lewis Christmas advert. In this year’s Christmas campaign, called Unexpected Guest, we follow 14-year-old Nathan who discovers that space traveller Skye has crash-landed in the woods near his home, just before the height of the festive season.
MUSIC
prweek.com

Kevin lives: Aldi's Dickensian tale of Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford

#JusticeforKevin, #NoKevinNoChristmas, #BringBackKevin are but a few hashtags that have circled the web since Aldi dropped the bombshell that its lovable 3p carrot had been put to bed. But that's precisely the reaction that the supermarket and McCann UK were after. For five chapters, the British public has followed his...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Barbour’s heartwarming Paddington Bear Christmas advert is all about sustainability

Barbour has released a Christmas advert that is all about sustainability, starring Paddington Bear.In the short film, the iconic character is seen contemplating what to buy his foster father, Mr Brown, as a last-minute gift for Christmas.After looking at some old photographs of Mr Brown and himself, Paddington notices that his foster parent always wears the same green Barbour jacket.He also finds the tag that he arrived at Paddington station with, which reads: “Please look after this bear”, and reminisces about the day Mr Brown took him home.However, the jacket has worn over time, prompting Paddington to re-wax the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Christmas Cake#Aldi#Uk#Caterpillar
erienewsnow.com

McDonald's is returning the Egg McMuffin to its original price

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match. On Thursday, McDonald's will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents during breakfast hours (6 am to 10:30 am). The promotion will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app as the restaurant looks to boost its nationwide rewards program.
MCDONALD, PA
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: PlayStation branded video with Easter Eggs

Sony has released a new branded video for the PlayStation brand. In this one we can go looking for Easter eggs. In Playtopia, the location of the global brand video “Play knows no boundaries”, many allusions and references to already known and unreleased games are hidden. Watchful eyes are now required, as Easter Eggs discoverers can win great prizes in a new PlayStation campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Amazon PS5 restock expected before Black Friday

This week is looking like it is going to be a great week for gamers looking to buy PS5 as, as we not in T3's PS5 restock tracker, we're not just getting one PS5 stock drop but two. A PS5 restock at Argos and at GAME is set for this...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
WANE 15

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for 6-year-olds are best? Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part — deciding what are appropriate […]
KIDS
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Switch OLED TotalTech Restock Today – November 15

Best Buy will be having an online PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock today exclusively for TotalTech members!. New consoles are extremely hard to purchase right now. All of the restocks for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED sell out almost immediately. Although, it’s is no surprise if you...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, Nespresso, Sage and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. The big day is now less than two weeks away, but a number of brands and retailers have already started to tease out early deals, from Very, AO and Studio to Boots, Superdrug and, of course, Amazon, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol and games consoles to mattresses and...
HOME & GARDEN
WATE

19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for dog lovers is best?  Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line gifts that dog moms and dads will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with […]
PETS
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: The best early discounts you can shop now from Emma, Simba and Nectar

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with just days to go. The annual sales bonanza sees all of our favourite retailers, from Amazon and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Currys, slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more. Some stores, including Very, Amazon and AO, have even started discounting already.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers...
SHOPPING
thefocus.news

Is Teemo in Arcane? Easter eggs and clues explored

Arcane set in the same world as the video game League Of Legends made its way to Netflix earlier this month. Following its release, it seems to be a hit as it has knocked Squid Game off the top spot on the streaming platform’s most-watched chart. Despite its success, the...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Screwfix Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on tools and more

If you have developed a penchant for home improvement during the course of the pandemic, Screwfix is well placed to ensure you’re kitted out with the right tools for whatever job you’re undertaking.With more than 1,200 stores in 10 countries, Screwfix is an established operation. However, the retailer has an increasingly impressive selection of products available online, from tools to paint. There’s also an excellent outdoor and garden section for those interested in jazzing up their exteriors.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowAs we’re spending more time in the home during autumn and winter, we’re hoping...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy