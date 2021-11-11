CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Importance Of 3D Camera In Robotics

By Michael Catmouse
pensacolavoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur society has come a long way. Only a few decades ago, we were unplugging cables from one port to plug it into another only to connect a telephone call. Nowadays, we’re travelling to outer space for fun. None of this would’ve been possible without major advancements in science...

HackerNoon

AI, Robotics, and the Future of Healthcare

There is no doubt that AI and Robotics are making human life more manageable. The way these technologies are helping mankind is beyond our imagination. The Waldo robots are being used by many of the top hospitals to perform surgeries. IBM Watson has an accuracy rate of 99% in diagnosing cancer and another endoscopic system from Japan can detect colon cancer, although the accuracy rate is 86%. AI is now used to identify patients that are at the risk of developing a condition by using the pattern.
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Robotic Lawnmowers

Robots aren’t just for vacuuming or mopping your floor. Instead of worrying about having to mow the yard or paying the high cost for a landscaping service, a robotic lawnmower can easily take care of the task. With just a little work, you can program the robot to take care...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

NXP adds 3D SLM camera to MCU for face recognition

NXP has added to its EdgeReady portfolio with a face recognition device which uses a 3D structured light module (SLM) camera combined with the i.MX RT117F crossover MCU. By combining a 3D SLM camera with an MCU to deliver 3D face recognition at the edge, it removes the need to use aLinux implementation on an MPU.
automationworld.com

A Uniform Interface for Robots

In today’s manufacturing plants, the presence of robots is increasing every day. They are often arranged, along with other machines, in cells, each for a different step in the manufacturing process. A robot cell will typically consist of a robot controller (RC), the robot arm itself, a dedicated human machine interface (HMI) pendant, and the engineering software employed to program the robot. A single vendor typically supplies all four components. Meanwhile the entire manufacturing line is orchestrated separately by one or more programmable logic controllers (PLCs). The PLC interacts with the RC to synchronize the whole process.
robohub.org

World Robotics 2021 – Service robots report released

The market for professional service robots reached a turnover of 6.7 billion U.S. dollars worldwide (sample method) – up 12% in 2020. At the same time, turnover of new consumer service robots grew 16% to 4.4 billion U.S. dollars. This is according to World Robotics 2021 – Service Robots report, presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).
TechCrunch

Teaching robots to socialize

“Robots will live in our world soon enough and they really need to learn how to communicate with us on human terms,” MIT CSAIL research scientist Boris Katz said in a statement tied to a new research paper. “They need to understand when it is time for them to help and when it is time for them to see what they can do to prevent something from happening.”
Nature.com

Bubble casting soft robotics

Inspired by living organisms, soft robots are developed from intrinsically compliant materials, enabling continuous motions that mimic animal and vegetal movement1. In soft robots, the canonical hinges and bolts are replaced by elastomers assembled into actuators programmed to change shape following the application of stimuli, for example pneumatic inflation2,3,4,5. The morphing information is typically directly embedded within the shape of these actuators, whose assembly is facilitated by recent advances in rapid prototyping techniques6,7,8,9,10,11. Yet, these manufacturing processes have limitations in scalability, design flexibility and robustness. Here we demonstrate a new all-in-one methodology for the fabrication and the programming of soft machines. Instead of relying on the assembly of individual parts, our approach harnesses interfacial flows in elastomers that progressively cure to robustly produce monolithic pneumatic actuators whose shape can easily be tailored to suit applications ranging from artificial muscles to grippers. We rationalize the fluid mechanics at play in the assembly of our actuators and model their subsequent morphing. We leverage this quantitative knowledge to program these soft machines and produce complex functionalities, for example sequential motion obtained from a monotonic stimulus. We expect that the flexibility, robustness and predictive nature of our methodology will accelerate the proliferation of soft robotics by enabling the assembly of complex actuators, for example long, tortuous or vascular structures, thereby paving the way towards new functionalities stemming from geometric and material nonlinearities.
adafruit.com

3D Printed Ant Robots Work Together to Solve Problems

Swarms of cooperative robots conjure images of a dystopian nightmare world in which humanity is clinging to the final threads of its survival. In reality, autonomously cooperative robots are smaller, more helpful, and a whole lot cuter. Dr. Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of...
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Lounge Chairs

The 'Konvergence' chair has been designed by Emmanuel Hugnot as a modernized take on the classic lounge chair that offers a new silhouette for onlookers to admire. The chair is achieved with a centralized knot-like support section that has been achieved using a 3D printer and works to keep the various beams positioned just right for the upper and lower sections. The chair is paired with a total of eight wooden slats along with a fabric seat section in the upper portion.
adafruit.com

Sally Servo, the Really Robotic Robot #WearableWednesday

How adorable is this build from Brown Dog Gadgets? Complete the look with Firewalkers!. Learn more about Sally Servo from Brown Dog Gadgets and see more from TechnoChic on YouTube. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads...
aithority.com

Doosan Robotics Wins Honoree At CES 2022 Innovation Awards For Its Camera Robot System

Doosan Robotics announced it has been named as Honoree in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 Innovation Awards for its camera robot system, “New Inspiration. New Angle. (NINA)”. The CES Innovation Awards program, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding consumer technology products. Doosan’s...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

The First 3D Printed Object

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Created in March 1983 and chosen because of its simple...
KRON4

Best resin 3D printer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Though still a more recent technology, 3D printers are versatile desktop devices, giving their owners the power to bring the objects of their imagination to life. Resin 3D printers stand out for being less mechanically complex than filament 3D printers and capable of manufacturing objects with high levels of detail.
TrendHunter.com

Industrial-Grade 3D Printers

The CyFantasy Light-Curing LCD 3D Printer is an affordable, easy-to-use yet industrial peripheral for avid professionals or makers alike to incorporate into their equipment lineup. The printer is built with industrial-grade needs in mind, but is suited for the average person or professional thanks to its ball screw design that will dramatically reduce vibrations during printing. Aviation-grade aluminum is used in the construction of the system to ensure the proper level of rigidity, while the auto-refilling functionality will eliminate the need to constantly refill the unit when depleted.
HackRead

3D Printing and Engineering; an Overview

One thing about engineering is that you will always come across designs. In fact, most people might tell you that engineering is all about coming up with designs that can work efficiently in a particular setting. As such, engineers have to use the best services in order to deliver structures that function as efficiently as possible.
TrendHunter.com

Multicolored Filament 3D Printers

The Rencolor DM-1 FDM color 3D printer is a high-definition peripheral that will work to create dazzling projects thanks to its multi-filament design. The unit is paired with a dual-filament extruder that is capable of combining two filaments together to great monochromatic print jobs, two-color printing, gradient printing and even layered printing. This will allow for impressive creativity that isn't limited to the constraints of just a single filament color, while also eliminating the need to constantly swap out filaments.
primepublishers.com

Power Surge 4-H Robotics Shows Robot

WOODBURY — Power Surge 4-H Robotic of Woodbury participated in 4-H activities in the New England Center at the Big E in West Springfield, Mass. Power Surge 4-H Robotics is a regional STEM club, open to any youth ages 13 to 18 years old. Participating at The Big E enabled...
Photonics.com

3D Surveillance System

The Leica Geosystems BLK247 Smart 3D Surveillance System has been released by CBC AMERICA LLC in two versions and integrated with CORTROL video and data management. Users gain access to advanced sensor fusion technology, a combination of edge computing, imagery, and lidar. It can detect and report physical changes within a space through CORTROL's client user interface. CORTROL administers the dual fisheye camera's live streams, real-time video dewarp of panorama or arbitrary zones, and edge-based analytic events of the BLK247. Metadata communication, dynamic rules engine flexibility, and advanced motion detection, including object detection and classification, deliver modern 3D surveillance.
newspressnow.com

The rise of the robots?

Senate Bill 176 didn’t gain a lot of attention when it passed in the Missouri General Assembly and was signed into law this summer. The legislation deals with dull-but-important matters that elected officials handle with little fanfare, like the regulation of food delivery platforms and administrative fees that vehicle dealers can charge.
