CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What’s next for the auto industry after the subscription model?

By Rick Lanman
cbtnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe art of follow-up and upsell is best practice in the era of...

www.cbtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbtnews.com

As more Americans choose EVs, price and range continue to hold back the market, according to new Cox Automotive study

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 – Sales of battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States are on track to set an all-time record in 2021, with sales up more than 88% through the end of September. With new players entering the field and consumer choice expanding rapidly, the EV market is on course to grow to 400,000 vehicles this year, and Cox Automotive is forecasting EV sales to double in the next 24 months.
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

Additional EV tax credits still in limbo. How will it affect auto retail?

The Build Back Better bill contains billions of dollars earmarked for the transportation industry, and one of the most contentious components has to do with EV tax credits. The proposed bill, if enacted as it currently reads, would offer an extra $4,500 in tax credits for union-built EVs plus another $500 for vehicles containing battery […]
RETAIL
Jalopnik

Hyundai Whistleblower Gets $24 Million In Auto Industry’s Biggest Case

In the biggest auto industry whistleblower case yet, a former Hyundai engineer has been awarded $24 million for exposing the company’s knowledge about a design flaw in a certain engine, prone to catching on fire. That and more in The Morning Shift for November 9, 2021. NHTSA has been having...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Industry#Best Practice#Art
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Miami

Supply Chain Woes Cause Auto Parts Shortage, Wreaking Havoc On Auto Industry

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The supply chain slow down continues to impact everyday life. The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer, but right now, the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in many places and nowhere is it more evident than service stations that repair cars and trucks. “Before the pandemic we were able to get to get parts in days or even the same day,” explained Enrique Finkelstein, owner of the Red Bird Exxon on the corner of Bird Road and Red Road. Red Bird Exxon on the corner...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.08% to $1,054.73 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $188.76 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
cbtnews.com

How AI helps to retain more service customers

The current inventory shortage presents a problem for dealership service departments. Fewer new vehicle sales will translate to fewer service customers in the coming years. This means it is more important than ever to focus on customer retention in the service department. Yet, in most dealerships, service staff are too busy to keep in touch […]
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

What’s Next For Nokia Stock After 5% Drop Last Week?

Nokia stock (NYSE: NOK) is down more than 5% in just one month (21 trading days), completely underperforming the S&P 500 which was up just a little under 5%. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -4.6% and -1.8%, respectively, thus having underperformed the market on both occasions. Nokia reported steady growth in its recent Q3 2021 earnings at the end of October, with revenue rising to $6.13 billion from $6 billion in Q3 ’20. Additionally, gross margins rose from 37.1% to 40.7% over this period, while operating margins rose from 6.6% to 9.3%. This helped the company’s EPS to rise from $0.03 in Q3 2020 to $0.07 in Q3 2021.
STOCKS
cbtnews.com

J.D. Power’s Tyson Jominy shares his auto retail predictions for Q4

In the third quarter, as record sales and consumer spending declined, we talked to Tyson Jominy, Vice President of Data and Analytics at J.D. Power to get his insight on why this was happening and the impact it could have on the industry as a whole. Today, we chat with Jominy to find out if data […]
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Is Burger King Really Giving Away Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin?

Burger King is giving away a total of 2 million dogecoins, 200 ethereums, and 20 bitcoins to customers this month. The promo is being run through Robinhood, which could wind up a bigger winner than either the eatery chain or its customers from the campaign. You might win a bitcoin...
FOOD & DRINKS
cbtnews.com

Dealer Inspire’s Joe Chura and Credit IQ’s Bill Liatsis talk $30M acquisition

In case you missed it, Cars.com has acquired fintech company Credit IQ. The $30 million deal is welcome news for many dealers as a seamless car-buying transaction is at the top of many consumers’ lists. On today’s show, we’re joined by Bill Liatsis, Credit IQ’s Co-Founder and CEO, and Joe Chura, Co-Founder, and CEO of […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy