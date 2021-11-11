CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How the poppy became a symbol of racism

By Robert Fisk
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVAbR_0ctTRaFa00

This piece was originally published in November 2016. Robert Fisk was The Independent’s multi-award-winning Middle East correspondent. He lived in the Arab world for more than 40 years, covering the war in Syria and Lebanon, five Israeli invasions, the Iran-Iraq war, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the Algerian civil war, Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, the Bosnian and Kosovo wars, the American invasion and occupation of Iraq and the 2011 Arab revolutions. He passed away in October 2020, aged 74.

Yes, the boys and girls of the BBC and ITV, and all our lively media and sports personalities and politicians, are at it again. They’re flaunting their silly poppies once more to show their super-correctness in the face of history, as ignorant or forgetful as ever that their tired fashion accessory was inspired by a poem which urged the soldiers of the Great War of 1914-18 to go on killing and slaughtering.

But that’s no longer quite the point, for I fear there are now darker reasons why these TV chumps and their MP interviewees sport their red compassion badges on their clothes.

For who are they commemorating? The dead of Sarajevo? Of Srebrenica ? Of Aleppo ? Nope. The television bumpkins only shed their crocodile tears for the dead of First and Second World Wars, who were (save for a colonial war or two) the last generation of Britons to get the chop before the new age of “we-bomb-you-die” technology ensured that their chaps – brown-eyed, for the most part, often Muslims, usually dark skinned – got blown to bits while our chaps flew safely home to the mess for breakfast.

Yes, I rage against the poppy disgrace every year. And yes, my father – 12th Battalion The King’s Liverpool Regiment, Third Battle of the Somme, the liberation of burning Cambrai 1918 – finally abandoned the poppy charade when he learned of the hypocrisy and lies behind the war in which he fought. His schoolboy son followed his father’s example and never wore his wretched Flanders flower again.

Oddly, the dunderheads who are taking Britain out of the European Union on a carpet of equally deceitful lies – and I include Theresa May and her buffoonery of ministers – are guilty of even greater hypocrisy than the TV presenters whose poppies, for just a few days a year, take over the function of studio make-up artists (poppies distracting viewers from the slabs of paste on their TV faces). For the fields of Flanders, the real mud and faeces and blood which those vile poppies are supposed to symbolise, showed just how European our dead generations were.

British soldiers went off to fight and die in their tens of thousands for little Catholic Belgium, today the seat of the EU where Nigel Farage disgraced his country by telling the grandchildren of those we went to fight for that they’d never done a day’s work in their lives. In France, British (and, of course, Irish) soldiers bled to death in even greater Golgothas – 20,000 alone on the first day of the Somme in 1916 – to save the nation which we are now throwing out of our shiny new insular lives.

The Entente Cordiale which sent my father to France is now trash beneath the high heels of Theresa May – yet this wretched woman dares to wear a poppy.

When Poles fought and died alongside British pilots in the 1940 Battle of Britain to save us from Nazi Germany, we idolised them, lionised them, wrote about their exploits in the RAF, filmed them, fell in love with them. For them, too, we pretend to wear the poppy. But now the poppy wearers want to throw the children of those brave men out of Britain. Shame is the only word I can find to describe our betrayal.

And perhaps I sniff something equally pernicious among the studio boys and girls. On Britain’s international television channels, Christmas was long ago banned (save for news stories on the Pope). There are no Christmas trees any more beside the presenters’ desks, not a sprig of holly. For we live in a multicultural society, in which such manifestations might be offensive to other “cultures” (I use that word advisedly, for culture to me means Beethoven and the poet Hafiz and Monet).

And for the same reason, our international screens never show the slightest clue of Eid festivities (save again for news stories) lest this, too, offends another “culture”. Yet the poppy just manages to sneak onto the screen of BBC World; it is permissable, you see, the very last symbol that “our” dead remain more precious than the millions of human beings we have killed, in the Middle East for example, for whom we wear no token of remembrance. Lord Blair of Kut al-Amara will be wearing his poppy this week – but not for those he liquidated in his grotesque invasion of Iraq.

And in this sense, I fear that the wearing of the poppy has become a symbol of racism . In his old-fashioned way (and he read a lot about post-imperial history) I think my father, who was 93 when he died, understood this.

His example was one of great courage. He fought for his country and then, unafraid, he threw his poppy away. Television celebrities do not have to fight for their country – yet they do not even have the guts to break this fake conformity and toss their sordid poppies in the office wastepaper bin.

Comments / 363

Impeach Shitshow Joe
5d ago

Just in the last two days leftist media has deemed roads, solar panels and now flowers racist. You guys seriously need a new buzzword.

Reply(36)
416
gt 54
5d ago

all media outlets should be required to have a poppy plant on their letter head because they are the biggest spreaders of racistism in the world

Reply(16)
228
WildBrit777 Cymru
5d ago

so your mind outweighs our traditions. the poppy is only a symbol of remembrance. period. typical liberal just miserable about people who can't be controlled.

Reply(5)
158
Related
HuffingtonPost

My Great-Grandparents Fled Nazi Germany. Here's Why I Applied For German Citizenship.

On Aug. 28, 2019, I received an email from the German consulate informing me that my family’s renaturalization application had been approved: We were Germans. Again. After submitting a patchwork of documentation in January 2017 — gathered from Freiburg, London, Haifa and the San Fernando Valley — that proved that my grandfather, prize-winning Israeli physicist Shlomo Alexander, was the same Edgar Solomon Alexander born a German citizen in 1929 and forced to flee to British Palestine before he was old enough to read, we waited without word from the embassy for two and a half years.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Anti-racism activists stage demo against Dutch ‘Black Pete’

BREDA, Netherlands (AP) — About 100 anti-racism protesters chanted “Kick Out Black Pete” Saturday at an event where children could meet the Dutch version of Santa Claus and his controversial sidekick. The Black Pete character, often played by adults wearing blackface makeup, has sparked a decade of demonstrations and counter-demonstrations...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Monet
Telegraph

100 years of the poppy – and why it is still such a powerful symbol

It is almost impossible to imagine the landscape of the Western Front in the midst of the battles of 1914-18. What had been a patchwork of arable fields and woodlands became a swamp of mud and shattered tree stumps, littered with the bodies of the dead and of horses, and with the wreckage of machines and shrapnel.
POLITICS
Axios

3. How stock images can reinforce racism

Stock photos surround us in digital and real life — but advertisers, stock image companies and consumers know they have a diversity problem. Why it matters: Stock photography forms the little-noticed backdrop to our lives, and has the power to reinforce or dismantle our implicit racial biases. The big picture:...
SOCIETY
LiveScience

The real Brexit: How Britain became an island

Thousands of years before Brexit (Britain’s political divorce from the European Union), its physical separation from mainland Europe was well underway. Around 18,000 years ago, during the Pleistocene Epoch, the majority of modern-day Britain was covered by an ice age, according to Wessex Archaeology, an educational charity based in the UK. This period of glaciation persisted for thousands of years until around 12,000 years ago after a warming climate brought the icy expanse to an end.
U.K.
The Independent

French people have discovered the word ‘woke’ and it’s terrible

It’s been a busy few days in France. Before you start, no, it’s not because there’s been a shortage of baguettes, or because everyone forgot how to pronounce “hon hon hon”, or because three people couldn’t entangle themselves from a ménage à trois. The truth is much worse than that. French conservatives, I’m sad to report, have discovered the word “woke”. And reader, it has been hell.“Woke”, in French, means roughly the same thing as it does in English: it’s a way to describe someone who is attuned to progressive issues, particularly concerning social and racial justice. And of course,...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppies#Poppy#European Union#Kosovo#Arab#Israeli#Soviet#Algerian#Bosnian#American#Bbc#Itv#Aleppo#Britons#Muslims#Liverpool Regiment
The Independent

Priti Patel vows to ‘stop 100% of migrant crossings’ as she holds talks with France

Priti Patel has vowed to prevent “100 per cent” of migrant Channel crossings and vowed to make the deadly route across the sea “unviable” during talks with French officials.It comes after the UK government called on France to work together ‘constructively’ after nearly 4,000 people crossed the English Channel aboard small boats earlier this month. Tensions with France, already careworn amid Brexit rows over fishing andNorthern Ireland, have escalated in recent days after 1,185 people reached the UK over the course of a single day last week.The home secretary cancelled a meeting with French interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

Legendary Actress Fined for Racist Comments

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot was reportedly fined over $20,000 for racist comments she made back in 2019. At the time, Bardo published a letter referring to the native residents of La Reunion as "savages." On Thursday, Le Figaro reported she was fined €20,000, or about $23,100, for the comments. Bardot, 87, was an international sex symbol during the late 1950s and 1960s, starring in dozens of important movies.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Telegraph

I was just a black person on a night out - that racist attack changed my life

For me, Black History Month means two things. It’s the celebration of black people and acknowledging their achievements which often fly under the radar - like how Jason Robinson was the first black captain of the English men’s rugby team which, for whatever reason, wasn’t properly given its kudos at the time.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Iraqi Kurd's death in Belarus underscores migrants' despair

When Gaylan Delir Ismael heard that other Iraqis were making their way to Europe via an easily obtained tourist visa from the country of Belarus the 25-year-old from the Kurdistan region jumped at the chance. He packed a bag last month in the hope of reaching Germany for a new life and treatment for his chronic illnesses.He never made it.Gaylan's body, in a black coffin wrapped in plastic, was returned to Irbil's airport in northern Iraq on Sunday after he died in a dark and soggy forest near the Belarus-Poland border.He is one of at least 11 people...
WORLD
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Want Power, Not Justice

“The United States could be a great land for all human beings,” the great Delta Prophetess Fannie Lou Hamer once said. “Instead [White people are] figuring out what trick they can use next to hold us down a little bit longer. As soon as this country realize that … as soon as the White man realizes that … the quicker this can be a peaceful country,” she said 50-plus years ago. How very true.
SOCIETY
Washington Times

Where are all the white supremacists?

While appearing on Tucker Carlson Today, author David Horowitz asked an extremely cogent question, which frankly amazed me. He asked whether American businesses would spend a fortune on T.V. advertisements (75% of which feature Black actors) if they thought the white viewing audience was substantially made up of white supremacists. I think the answer to that question is undoubtedly no. Furthermore, I find it very puzzling that no one in the media seems to have posed this question before.
SOCIETY
Slate

White Supremacists Have Returned to Charlottesville in Another Attempt to “Unite the Right”

In the first days of jury selection this week in Sines v. Kessler, the civil case filed against the organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, nearly every populist conspiracy theory funneled through conservative social media directly into the right-wing media ecosystem made an appearance. Defendants in the case have indeed come to “unite the right,” viewing nearly every aspect of jury selection through their own partisan lens. In the intervening years since the case was filed, the right has birthed one right-wing boogeyman after another. They have battled for public attention with their ouroboros of populist conspiracy theories designed to keep and hold media attention in a society riven by multiple crises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
WORLD
Washington Times

The left's 'racism' obsession and how it's backfiring

The lighter your skin is, the older you get, and the more time you spend in the sun, the more likely you will get skin cancer. Other than that, the endless preoccupation with race and skin color is largely a waste of time. As everyone who pays attention to the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy