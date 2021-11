DENVER (CBS4)- Very warm weather for November combined with gusty winds, low humidity, and very dry soil will create critical fire danger on Tuesday. Then a dramatic change will arrive Tuesday night with temperatures plunging more than 30 degrees going into Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Denver and almost the entire I-25 corridor in Colorado from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph at times while relative humidity remains under 15%. (source: CBS) Meanwhile, temperatures will stay far above normal again on Tuesday with most neighborhood around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins reaching at...

15 HOURS AGO