CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Number of homeowners in mortgage arrears edges down

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0Qme_0ctTROqy00

The number of homeowners in mortgage arrears edged down in the third quarter of this year, as coronavirus support measures helped some people to pay down their existing debts, according to a trade association.

Some 74,210 homeowner mortgages were in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance, according to UK Finance

This was a fall of 2,400 mortgages in arrears compared with the previous quarter.

Within the total, the number of homeowners in early arrears of between 2.5% and 5% of the outstanding balance was also down compared with the previous quarter.

Barring an initial increase at the end of March 2020, early arrears figures have remained lower than the number seen before the coronavirus pandemic started, UK Finance said.

Mortgage arrears continued to fall to near historic lows during the third quarter of the year, with the furlough scheme and the previous mortgage payment deferral scheme supporting people and even enabling some to pay down existing arrears

Eric Leenders, UK Finance

But the number of home loans in significant arrears has increased slightly. Within the total, there were 27,980 homeowner mortgages with more significant arrears (representing 10% or more of the outstanding balance), which was 70 more cases than the previous quarter. This figure has risen – from a low base – since the first quarter of 2020, UK Finance said.

Nearly three million Covid-19-related payment deferrals were granted by mortgage lenders between March 2020 and March 2021, helping borrowers to manage their finances through the crisis.

The figures also showed that there were 410 homeowner mortgaged properties and 320 buy-to-let mortgaged properties repossessed in the third quarter of 2021.

A repossessions ban was in place from March 2020 to April 1 2021, during which enforced repossessions could not take place.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Mortgage arrears continued to fall to near historic lows during the third quarter of the year, with the furlough scheme and the previous mortgage payment deferral scheme supporting people and even enabling some to pay down existing arrears.

“Following the end of the year-long moratorium on possessions in April 2021, there were a small number of possessions in quarter three, however these reflected cases where people were already in financial difficulty before the pandemic. Possession is only ever a last resort after tailored support is exhausted and we expect to see a gradual increase in cases as the courts continue to process those which had been put on hold.

“Lenders continue to provide tailored forbearance and support to borrowers who need help, and we encourage anyone experiencing financial difficulty to contact their finance provider as soon as possible to discuss options available.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Mortgage interest rates for homebuyers continue to trend downward today

A variety of important mortgage rates decreased today, including the average interest rates for 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is an ideal time to buy a home. Before you purchase a house, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.
REAL ESTATE
Lake Geneva Regional News

Today’s Mortgage Rates Move Above 3.5% | November 16, 2021

Mortgage rates are up again today with the average rate for a 30-yer fixed-rate loan increasing to 3.529%. Today marks the second consecutive day the 30-year rate has gone up after a week of declines. The average rate for a 30-year refinance also increased, moving up to 3.688%. Even though...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Fannie, Freddie to buy mortgages up to nearly $1M

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will increase loan limits in the coming weeks, making it easier for buyers of more expensive homes to get a mortgage. The Wall Street Journal reports that the conforming loan limit is expected to rise to a baseline of $650,000 and to nearly $1 million in high-cost markets. The current conforming loan limits for single-family homes are $548,250 and $822,375, respectively.
REAL ESTATE
KXLY

Is Now a Good Time to Refinance Your Mortgage?

Mortgage rates recently dipped back below 3%, making it the perfect time for homeowners to look into a mortgage refinance. Refinancing can lower your monthly payments or allow you to switch to a loan term that better suits your needs. Lower rates, mean more people can benefit. Currently, 13.1 million...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lenders#Arrears#Home Loans#Uk Finance
US News and World Report

How to Pay Off Your Mortgage Faster

If you have a 30-year mortgage, you may feel as though you'll always be paying off your house. But you can slash the time it takes to pay off your mortgage using a number of strategies, many of which don't require spending a lot of extra money. When it comes...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

UK labor market 'resilient' despite end of salary program

The Bank of England is one step closer to raising interest rates next month, analysts said Tuesday after official figures showed that the end of the British government's salary support program for workers during the coronavirus pandemic has not yet led to the feared increase in unemployment. The Office for National Statistics found that the number of people on payroll surged by 160,000, to 29.3 million, in October, the first full month after the program ended.Earlier this month, the Bank of England held back from raising interest rates to curb soaring consumer prices amid concerns over the end of...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Can You Refinance a Mortgage With Bad Credit?

If your credit score is lackluster, you may worry that it could prevent you from refinancing your mortgage. Luckily, a refinance can be difficult but not impossible. Here's what you need to know about how to refinance your mortgage with bad credit. [. Read:. Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders. ]. What...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

October saw mortgage apps rise for new homes by 6%

Mortgage applications for new home purchases dipped by 15.2% year-to-year in October, according to a monthly builder survey published by the Mortgage Bankers Association this week. However, on a month-to-month basis, activity was actually 6% higher in October than in the month prior. The strong monthly gain puts MBA’s estimate...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
money.com

More People Refinanced Mortgages This Year, But They're Less Happy With Their Lenders

Customers are not happy with their mortgage lenders. This year, customer satisfaction with primary mortgage originators has dropped five points on a 1,000-point scale, according to the new J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study. The drop was driven largely by dwindling satisfaction with the refinancing process. Despite...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Credit Union or Bank: Which Is the Best for Your Mortgage?

Mortgage production in the U.S. has been flourishing, having approached $4.4 trillion at the end of 2020. This was the result of the near-zero rate policy followed by the Fed to stimulate the mid-pandemic economy. In 2020, mortgage finance companies achieved the largest growth in mortgage originations at 89.7 percent. Credit unions' growth tracked closely behind at 71.6 percent. But who offers the best mortgage rates: credit union or banks?
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Today's mortgage rates decline. What that means if you're in the market for a home loan

Key mortgage rates declined today, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Home price growth, low mortgage rates boost MMI fund

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is taking a cautionary approach to changes to mortgage insurance premiums after a banner year for its Mutual Mortgage Insurance (MMI) fund. The capital ratio of the Federal Housing Administration’s MMI fund reached 8.03% at the end of September, an increase of 1.93...
REAL ESTATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Roxana Mohammadian-Molina from Blend Network Says Specialist Lenders Must Play Key Role in Deploying More Funding into Housing Market

The team at UK-based Blend Network has noted that we should focus on getting Britain moving again by improving lending services. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge (a commitment to “Get Britain moving again”) had been made following the end of the first lockdown in June 2020. Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, Chief...
REAL ESTATE
The Jewish Press

BOI Instructs Banks to Offer 3 Uniform, Compulsory Mortgage Tracks

The Bank of Israel has instructed banks to provide mortgage applicants with three compulsory uniform options in order to reduce the confusion among them, Globes reported Sunday. The three options to be offered include:. 100 percent fixed interest unlinked;. One-third fixed interest unlinked, one-third variable interest linked and one-third interest...
REAL ESTATE
chronicle99.com

Mortgage Rates Increase Rapidly Since September; Homebuyers Affected Significantly

In the later part of 2020 and the earlier part of 2021, mortgage rates have experienced sharp changes. The mortgage rates went very low in December 2020, which affected the market significantly. Soon after hitting an all-time low, the speeds if there is a sudden spike in 2021. Different factors are responsible for unexpected rise and fall in the mortgage rates.
MARKETS
realtybiznews.com

Homeowners told to brace themselves for higher property tax bills

With home values rising fast, experts warn that homeowners might want to brace themselves for a significant bump in the property tax bills. The magnitude and timing of those tax increases will vary though, because while some states may see rises of several hundred dollars, others such as California and Texas imposes limits on year-over-year increases.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy