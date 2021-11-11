CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears reveals who she has chosen to design her wedding dress

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSKkh_0ctTRFuR00

Britney Spears has revealed the fashion designer that she has selected to create her wedding dress for her nuptials to Sam Asghari.

The pop superstar got engaged to her long-term boyfriend in September after nearly five years of dating.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, told PageSix at the time.

Asghari, 27, asked Spears, 39, to marry him at her home with a ring that is engraved with Asghari’s nickname for Spears: “Lioness”.

“Roman Malayev from NYC is the ring designer. He couldn’t be more happier [sic] to be involved and make this a one-of-a-kind ring,” said Cohen.

Now, Spears has revealed who she has chosen to design her wedding gown.

In an Instagram post from Tuesday, the singer shared a series of photos of herself in a pink ballgown.

“No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak,” she added: “Have a good night folks!!!!”

Spears has worn Versace’s designs numerous times before.

In May, the fashion designer shared an old photograph of herself on Instagram with Spears at a 2002 Versace fashion show.

“ll [sic] never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and will always be magical!!!!” she captioned the post.

Spears has not revealed any details about the wedding itself.

In a TikTok video shared with her fans, the singer said plans were still up in the air.

“I don’t know where I’m going to get married,” she said.

“We don’t know if we’re going to get married in Italy, or Greece, Australia, or New York City.”

The wedding will mark the third time Spears has been married, having previously been married to Kevin Federline – with whom she shares her two children: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Spears also famously married her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, for 55 hours in 2004.

