When we talk about the struggles of rural America and how the small town is dying, often what is brought up are things the town needs. Such as better infrastructure, better schools, housing, more shops, ect. The idea of using art as a jumping point for all of those things is almost laughable, but the root of many small town problems is that people no longer have a reason to stay and be invested in small towns. Art can give people a reason, it can be the jumping off point for better education, more businesses opening up and better city planning.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO