Cargo with nowhere to go: 60 Minutes investigates the supply chain crisis

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, Bill Whitaker reports on...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

KPVI Newschannel 6

The supply chain crisis isn't slowing down Walmart

Walmart and Home Depot showed strong Q3 earnings. CNN's Paul R. La Monica attributes this to a "return to normalcy" and in-person shopping, and the retailers using their own shipping to import products from Asia to combat supply chain issues.
RETAIL
Washington Times

Cargo ship backup worsens after Biden attempts to untangle supply chain

The throng of container ships anchored off the coast of Southern California grew by 43% since President Biden’s announcement a month ago that the ports there would start working around the clock and ease supply chain woes. A record 83 cargo ships sat off the coast Friday awaiting offload at...
U.S. POLITICS
fox10phoenix.com

Food banks struggling amid supply chain crisis

Supply chain issues have been causing problems for businesses and organizations, and that coupled with rising inflation is putting a strain on food banks. As a result, officials with St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix say more donations are needed ahead of the holiday season. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the story.
PHOENIX, AZ
makeuseof.com

How the Supply Chain Crisis Is Affecting DIYers

With the holiday season swiftly approaching, more and more consumers are being faced with a now familiar sight - empty shelves. Unlike the panic-buying shortages encountered at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, these shortages are a result of a multi-faceted supply chain crisis, affecting every corner of industry. So,...
SMALL BUSINESS
lincolnnewsnow.com

Blaine's Bulletin: The Supply Chain Crisis

November is almost here and with it comes the start of the holiday season. Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before we know it and it will once again be time to shop for our favorite holiday foods and gifts for our loved ones. This year, it is especially important to get a jump on your shopping as inflation and the supply chain crisis currently taking place in our country is putting American families in a precarious position.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Companies unsure if ad spending is worth it amid supply chain crisis

Companies are having trouble adequately stocking their products due to shortages of labor, cargo containers, raw materials and other key manufacturing components. Because of this, marketers are unsure whether it's wise to spend money advertising products that consumers may not be able to find, The Wall Street Journal reported. "It's...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Viewpoint: 5 Keys for CPG Firms to Better Manage the Supply Chain Crisis

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Shoppers across the globe will likely be greeted by empty shelves or website stock-outs during the 2021 holiday season. It's a perfect supply chain storm of increased demand and severely constrained supply and labor. Pent-up demand from the pandemic is leading to an increase in both online and in-store orders while Covid-19-related restrictions, combined with container shortages, labor and driver shortages, port congestion, and railroad bottlenecks, have constricted supply like never before.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
helpnetsecurity.com

Retail industry security incidents soaring, worsened by the supply chain crisis

Imperva’s 12-month analysis on cybersecurity risks in the retail industry suggests that the 2021 holiday shopping season will be further disrupted by cybercriminals looking to create chaos and take advantage of an unprecedented global supply chain crisis. Increased levels of cybersecurity activity are a fundamental business risk for retailers. From...
RETAIL
OilPrice.com

Supply Chain Crisis Could Be Bullish For Oil Prices

The global supply chain disruptions that have fueled inflation alongside rebounding demand for everything have been in the spotlight for weeks now. Although little attention has been paid to the effect of these disruptions on the oil and gas industry, it is certainly not insulated. And these disruptions could add further upside potential to oil prices. The American Trucking Association has calculated a shortage of 80,000 drivers that the industry needs to keep delivering goods on time. But it’s not just finished goods that truckers deliver. They also move chemicals, cement, and pipes—goods and materials necessary in the oil industry. To make matters worse, some chemicals are imported, making supplies vulnerable to port logjams that have plagued the U.S. for weeks.
TRAFFIC
Fox News

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Supply Chain Crisis Hits Bitcoin As Mining Companies Scramble To Meet Demand

The supply chain crisis, which has affected the shopping habits of consumers across the globe, has extended to Bitcoin and digital assets. According to a report by Quartz, mining companies are being hindered by the logjam in the global supply chain, resulting in delayed shipments of “miners,” — Sony Playstation-sized computers that operate exclusively to mine BTC. The report claims the disruption has led mining companies to begin chartering jets in order to move miners, in addition to repairing faulty equipment in lieu of more up-to-date machines.
MARKETS
drgnews.com

Soybean groups express concerns over supply chain; Supply Chain Crisis Could Permanently Harm U.S. Agriculture

The House Agriculture Committee heard from farm groups on challenges to the supply chain during a hearing Wednesday (Nov. 3, 2021). The American Soybean Association and National Biodiesel Board also expressed concerns over labor and shipping, but say there is plenty of soy oil supplies for the food sector. ASA and NBB say food industry groups have waged claims that there’s a crunch on the supply of soy oil available when soy is crushed, and that foodservice cannot get enough edible oil for cooking because, those groups say, oil is being diverted to biodiesel and a growing renewable diesel market.
AGRICULTURE
thehudsonindependent.com

The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local

Hardly a day goes by without a headline story about the breakdown in the international supply chain that moves goods — both finished products and their myriad components — around the world and keeps the economy humming. We see photos of the largest commercial ports in the U. S. — Los Angeles and Long Beach, New Orleans, Baltimore and New York — piled high with empty shipping containers, while fully-loaded ones languish aboard ships from Asia, Europe and elsewhere as they ride anchor offshore.
TARRYTOWN, NY
cityonahillpress.com

Business Returns to Normal as Supply Chain Crisis Persists

Over a year has passed since local businesses first went into lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, since then, economic recovery has been unsteady. Business has picked back up, albeit with masks and vaccinations, easing the pressure on local stores. Alana Helms, a manager at the Santa Cruz jewelry store Super Silver, described the difference between their current sales and those of the early days of the pandemic as drastic.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRMG

US warehouses running out of room amid supply chain crisis

NEW YORK — Warehouses in and around U.S. ports are running out of room, experts say, adding another challenge to the country's already crippled supply chain. "We are either at or over capacity, and demand for space is the greatest I have ever seen," said Michael Sarcona, president of Sarcona Management Inc. He operates several warehouses in the Newark area, the third-largest port in North America.
INDUSTRY
WOWT

Supply chain crisis forces Omaha food trucks to pay more for products

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The supply chain crisis is wreaking havoc on millions of businesses across the United States and local food trucks aren’t immune to the struggles. Supply chain backups and truck driver shortages have left some food trucks scrambling to get what they need. “We’re having to change...
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

CBS News

