28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 36,239.46 while the NASDAQ rose 0.76% to 15,974.21. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.59% to 4,710.24. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,072,890 cases with around 784,770 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,456,400 cases and 463,850 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,960,760 COVID-19 cases with 611,380 deaths. In total, there were at least 254,728,680 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,125,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

