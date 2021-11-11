28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 33.8% to $18.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised FY21 net sales growth guidance.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) rose 27.7% to $170.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) rose 24.4% to $55.99 in pre-market trading on continued volatility after the stock's Tuesday IPO.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 20.1% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) rose 18.5% to $23.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) shares rose 15.5% to $29.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 net sales guidance above estimates.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) rose 15.5% to $23.58 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter financial results. SoFi reported third-quarter revenue of $277.2 million, beating a consensus estimate of $255.6 million. The company added 377,000 new members, its second highest-quarterly increase in company history.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) rose 13.6% to $3.74 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) shares rose 12.8% to $4.23 in pre-market trading after declining 25% on Wednesday.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) rose 12.1% to $6.23 in pre-market trading after the company, and Foxconn, announced they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding LMC's facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors will sell to Foxconn its Lordstown Facility.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 10.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) rose 10.4% to $5.74 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) rose 10.3% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) rose 10.3% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after reporting a rise in quarterly sales.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares rose 10.3% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Wednesday.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) rose 8.8% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. Alzamend Neuro reported in Form4 filing Ault Milton bought 145,000 shares.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FGF) rose 8.5% to $4.35 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
Losers
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 19.4% to $13.01 in pre-market trading. NiSun International Enterprise Development shares surged 27% on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 19.2% to $76.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 net sales guidance below estimates. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $100 price target.
- Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) shares fell 17.8% to $23.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 15.6% to $43.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates. B of A Securities downgraded Schrodinger from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $80 to $52.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares fell 12% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 earnings.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares fell 8.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. IFresh shares jumped 36% on Wednesday after the company announced it partnered with Tmall Global to enter the cross-border trade e-commerce market in China.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE: DXF) fell 8.2% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.
- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares fell 8.1% to $43.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider Q3 loss.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) fell 7.7% to $13.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower quarterly sales.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 7.2% to $16.75 in pre-market trading.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) shares fell 6% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
