CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Vaccine Mandates and COVID Metrics — What’s Next in NJ?

By Eric Scott
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another vaccination milestone in New Jersey, where more than 6.1 million people who live, work and study in our state are considered fully vaccinated. While state health officials are pleased with the overall vaccination rates in New Jersey, they have expressed concern that demand for the vaccine booster shots has remained...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 3

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Mask or Vax? Parents Being Forced to Choose in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy is essentially forcing parents to make a choice between keeping mask mandates in place in New Jersey schools or getting their young children vaccinated. On Monday, Murphy reiterated his stance that if more kids get vaccinated, the quicker the mask mandates will go away. With each child...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPG Talk Radio

More NJ Election Changes Advance Prompting a Call for a Pause

TRENTON – Results for the last election haven’t yet been certified, but lawmakers are already working on changes for the next one. Senate and Assembly committees advanced bills Monday that would raise pay for poll workers to $300 per election, give more people who make an error while trying to vote by mail a chance to fix it, and let some people who moved overseas from New Jersey continue to vote in state elections.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Cumberland County, NJ
Health
Cumberland County, NJ
Coronavirus
Cumberland County, NJ
Government
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Eyes Financial Break for Atlantic City Casinos

ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey lawmakers are proposing financial relief for Atlantic City's casinos to help them continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic by exempting two of the industry's fastest-growing revenue streams from calculations on how much the casinos should pay the city. It would reduce payments for some...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Opinion: NJ’s Newest State Senator is a National Sensation

Shockwaves were sent through the New Jersey Statehouse last week when South Jersey truck driver Ed Durr defeated longtime state Senate President Steve Sweeney. No one saw it coming, especially Sweeney, who blew off his opponent as just another pissed-off local-yocal who was feeling his oats and ran against the unbeatable prince of South Jersey.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
WPG Talk Radio

2021 Light Up Contest Rules

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.
HOBBIES
WPG Talk Radio

Gov. Murphy Announces New Plans to Fight Climate Change

Gov. Phil Murphy is stepping up efforts to promote clean energy and fight climate change. During an event at a Mount Olive solar farm on Wednesday, the governor signed an executive order that fast-tracks the state’s goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “This is not a course change, it is...
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

Sweeney Concedes Election, Says He’s Not Done With NJ Politics

TRENTON – Senate President Steve Sweeney conceded his stunning loss in last week’s election Wednesday but says he’s not done with politics. Sweeney, D-Gloucester, has been the 3rd District senator for 20 years and is the longest-serving legislative leader in New Jersey history. He had already lined up support within the Democratic caucus for another term as Senate president and seemed to be on track to run for governor in 2025.
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy