Photos: Bethenny Frankel through the years

The feud continues! In a new ‘Real Housewives’ book, Jill Zarin had some choice words about former bestie Bethenny Frankel and her relevancy in the early era of ‘RHONY.’. Over a decade later, former besties Jill Zarin, 57, and Bethenny Frankel, 50, are still at odds. But the drama isn’t...
Bethenny Frankel sure has a lot to say lately. And it’s been ruffling a lot of feathers. Thanks to her podcast, “Just Be with Bethenny Frankel,” she has carte blanche to go off about a variety of topics. Some of those get her into hot water, and some are just damn good juicy gossip. Like […]
The Skinnygirl margarita has been spilled. One of the fan favorites from Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York series almost never made it to episode 1. According Us Weekly, Bravo Executive and Real Housewives Producer Andy Cohen explained why he initially didn’t want Bethenny Frankel on the show. “The reason that Bravo didn’t want me on, Andy Cohen didn’t […]
Bethenny Frankel is pledging to help Astroworld victim Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who was left with severe injuries after attending Travis Scott's Houston festival. On Tuesday, Frankel shared a video on her Instagram Story, announcing that her BStrong Foundation would donate $10,000 to Blount's family following the tragedy that left eight dead and hundreds injured.
Jarret Wieselman, a manager at Netflix, shared on Twitter a gem he found on TikTok. "I'm hypnotized by Bethenny Frankel posting this step-by-step video of how to make... Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi," he wrote. He added an emphasis gap before stating, "And yes, she does start by explaining how to BOIL WATER."
Celebrities are speaking out and raising action after the tragedy at Travis Scott's music festival Friday night, where an apparent crowd surge left eight dead and "scores" of attendees injured. Bernon Blount said his 9-year-old grandson, Ezra, was in a medically induced coma at a Houston hospital and that the...
Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. During the most recent horror-themed episode, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was eliminated. I was horrified- Kenya seemed fine with the judges’ decision. Influencer Olivia Jade has created quite a stir in the ballroom, and not just because of her dancing. […]
Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson opened up on her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji” with Angela Simmons about the moment she knew it was time to leave an abusive relationship from her past. Henson said in a clip that sometimes women fall madly in love and figure...
The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Lynda Carter is 'frightened' about life without her late husband Robert Altman. The Wonder Woman actress was left devastated when Robert – her husband of 37 years – died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner. 'The next part of my life is...
Will Smith has admitted his “heart shattered” when his son Jaden asked to be emancipated when he was a 15-year-old. The King Richard star opened up about the struggles his son faced after their 2013 film After Earth bombed commercially and critically, with Jaden enduring attacks from the media. Writing...
Yung Joc and attorney Kendra Robinson are officially married! The couple exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family members on Sunday (Nov. 7), and lucky for you, we have a few highlights from the star-studded event. While there is not much footage available from the lovely nuptials,...
What was Bravo before Andy Cohen? One may recall some artsy channel that played opera arias and the like on a Friday night. And it went from that to one of the hottest channels thanks to the Real Housewives franchise thanks to the vision of Andy. He built an empire, and functions as the center […]
The Basketball Wives star and executive producer, 46, said "yes" to a proposal from her boyfriend, Pastor Keion Henderson, on Nov. 11 after nearly two years of dating, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. "This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that...
Dolores Catania's relationship with boyfriend David Principe has long been a buzzy topic as The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have previously shared their thoughts about the couple, who are still not engaged nor living together despite being in an exclusive relationship for several years. "I really feel this guy loves me," Dolores told Andy Cohen during the RHONJ Season 11 reunion. "I don't know if he knows how to be in a relationship, really."
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and fiancé Luis Ruelas are celebrating their engagement in Greece. The 46-year-old businessman took to Instagram Sunday to share a sultry photo of his fiancée, 49, as she lounged by the pool at the Canaves Oia luxury hotel in Santorini, Greece. In...
Since The Real Housewives premiered in 2006, there have been many, many unforgettable moments from across the franchises. The new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by entertainment journalist Dave Quinn, takes a closer look at all things Real Housewives.
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin went their separate ways back in September after less than a year of dating, with many fans at the time left wondering what had caused the split. While there's been plenty of speculation, it seems like Amelia's mum Lisa Rinna has now revealed the reason...
