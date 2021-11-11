Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Targeted for second line

MacKinnon notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. MacKinnon set up Bowen Byram for the game-tying goal with 52 seconds left in the third period. The 26-year-old MacKinnon is still stuck on one goal through seven games, but he's been an excellent playmaker with nine assists. The superstar has added 21 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and four PIM, and his luck will turn around soon enough if he maintains his typical elite shot volume.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO