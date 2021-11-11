CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Targeted for second line

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Nichushkin (upper body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and skate at left wing on the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

RHF says Avs' Valeri Nichushkin facing doping case from 2013

The Russian Hockey Federation said Monday that Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin faces a doping allegation stemming from a sample given in 2013. The RHF told a state news agency that a sample from Nichushkin that was stored at a since-shuttered Moscow laboratory was obtained by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2019. WADA previously had sanctioned Russia over accusations that the country helped its athletes dope and covered up the activity.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Not expected to play Wednesday

Rantanen (lower body) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets, source reports. Rantanen, who's on track to miss a third straight contest Wednesday, will have to set his sights on healing up in time for Saturday's rematch with Columbus. Logan O'Connor will likely continue to skate in a top-six role until Rantanen is ready to return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Sidelined Wednesday

Toews (undisclosed) will not be an option against Columbus on Wednesday, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports. Toews has yet to get onto the ice for the Avs this season despite continuing to travel with the club for road games. The 27-year-old defenseman generated 31 points in 53 games last year and should be capable of producing at similar levels once given the all-clear to play.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Surfaces on injured reserve

Makar (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Makar will miss at least a week despite being given a day-to-day label. The 23-year-old won't be eligible until next Thursday's game versus the Canucks due to the Avalanche's light upcoming schedule. The Avalanche may call up a blueliner from AHL Colorado to supplement the team's depth.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Considered week-to-week

Kaut (shoulder) is dealing with a week-to-week injury after leaving Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jackets, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Kaut will miss at least Saturday's game against Columbus, but then the Avalanche have a lengthy break before a Nov. 11 matchup against the Canucks. The 22-year-old has been held without a point through six games this season while averaging just 8:49 of ice time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Considered day-to-day

Burakovsky (lower body) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Columbus, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports. Burakovsky was injured against the Wild on Saturday but not before picking up his third assist of the season. The Austrian winger had been elevated to a first-line role with Mikko Rantanen (lower body) unavailable and should continue to feature in the spot if able to suit up versus Minnesota.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Should return Saturday

Rantanen (lower body) is expected to play Saturday against Columbus, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. After missing the last three games, Rantanen will be back in the lineup Saturday as long as things go smooth during Friday's practice. The 25-year-old winger had five points and 20 shots through six games before the injury. He'll slide back into his top-line role alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Kiefer Sherwood: Promoted to top level

Sherwood was recalled by the Avalanche on Wednesday. Sherwood could draw into the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets if Andre Burakovsky (lower body) is unable to go. Sherwood's racked up seven goals and 10 points through eight AHL appearances this year.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Taking on Blue Jackets

Johansson will guard the home goal during Wednesday's matchup with Columbus, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Johansson played pretty well in his lone start of the season Oct. 21 versus the Panthers, stopping 34 of 37 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old netminder will try to secure his first win of the year in a home matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's averaging just 1.33 goals per game on the road this year, 31st in the NHL.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Slides helper Wednesday

MacKinnon notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. MacKinnon set up Bowen Byram for the game-tying goal with 52 seconds left in the third period. The 26-year-old MacKinnon is still stuck on one goal through seven games, but he's been an excellent playmaker with nine assists. The superstar has added 21 shots on net, a minus-2 rating and four PIM, and his luck will turn around soon enough if he maintains his typical elite shot volume.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Tips in goal

Compher scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Filling in for Mikko Rantanen (lower body) as the top-line right wing, Compher helped the Avalanche erase a two-goal deficit in the third period when he tipped in a Bowen Byram shot attempt. Compher has picked up three goals and two helpers in his last three games while playing a more prominent role. The 26-year-old has nine points, 22 shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through nine contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Expected to play Saturday

Toews (undisclosed) is expected to be in Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jackets, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Toews has yet to play this season and will need to be activated from injured reserve before making his 2021-22 debut Saturday. The 27-year-old blueliner scored a career-high 31 points last season and should immediately have a top-four role once he's back in the lineup.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Vancouver#Colorado Hockey#Russian
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche Lines and D Pairs against Columbus tonight, betting lines

The second of the barn-to-barn meeting with the Columbus Blue Jackets happens tonight at Nationwide Arena, and the Avalanche really want to get this one. Not only to give Columbus some payback for that 5-4 overtime loss to the CBJ, but to go into something of a bye-week mini-break with a better-than-.500 record.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Sent to minors

The Avalanche reassigned MacDonald to AHL Colorado on Friday. The 28-year-old has played three games for the Avalanche this season, registering eight shots on goal but not recording any points.
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

The Warmup: Getting Set for the Second Blue Jackets-Avalanche Meeting of the Week

TUNE-IN Where to watch, listen and stream tonight's game... WHO: Blue Jackets (6-3-0) vs. Avalanche (4-4-1) TV: Bally Sports Columbus (Jeff Rimer, Jody Shelley) RADIO: 97.1 FM (Bob McElligott, Dylan Tyrer) STREAM: ESPN+ (out of market only) THE LOWDOWN. Columbus won its second consecutive road games to polish off a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
Place
Vancouver, CA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Sampo Ranta: Another quiet night

Ranta had one shot on goal and one hit over 8:42 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. Ranta is nominally on the third line, but his shifts are often skipped, leaving him with an average TOI of 10:54. Saturday's game was the fourth time in 10 games he's played under 10 minutes. Ranta entered the season as a prospect on the rise, but thus far there hasn't been much to get excited about from a fantasy perspective.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Columbus

Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Blue Jackets. Kuemper was sharp in his last start last Saturday against the Wild, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. The 31-year-old netminder will attempt to extend his winning streak to three games in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's won three of its last four contests.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Early Avalanche Trade Targets

The trade deadline is 144 days away, but the NHL standings are starting to settle only a few weeks into the season. Several teams have started a calculated precipitous race to the bottom, with potential superstar Shane Wright the presumed first overall pick of the upcoming 2022 draft class. This list surveys the league for depreciated assets and under-utilized talents, with the Colorado Avalanche system well-suited to accommodating offensively gifted players. Here are four cost-effective trade options that will likely be available come the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline because of team performance, their individual role, and the flexibility offered by their contract status.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Might return Thursday

Makar (upper body) could rejoin the lineup against Vancouver on Thursday. Prior to his two-game absence, Makar was rolling with five points in his previous four outings. The 23-year-old defender should immediately rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit once given the all-clear. In order to play, Makar will need to be activated off injured reserve, likely relegating Ryan Murray to a seat in the press box.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy