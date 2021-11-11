Natural Gas Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON, DC—Motorists caught a bit of a break over the past week as the national average price for a gallon of gas leveled off at $3.41, down a penny from last week. Since October 30, the national average has fallen on nine different days, after having risen steadily each of the previous 31 days. “A slight dip in gas demand, …
