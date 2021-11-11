US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream

Currencies can't find a bid on Monday. Gold & Silver rally in the overnight trading. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well, remember when I said that the Blues had gotten off to a great start, but it was important not to get too excited early, as it was a long season? Well, Sunday night they lost their third straight game… UGH! Sometimes I hate it when I’m right! HAHAHAHAHA! Recently, someone asked me if I still played the guitar, and I told them that it had been 2 years since I last picked up my guitar… That got me thinking last week, and I went and got my guitar, tried to tune a string, and it broke! Now I had to go online and buy new strings… So much for that wild hair, of playing my guitar! Lunch yesterday, with Frank Trotter, was a real treat for me… We sat and talked about “stuff” for two hours… And then he was gone, and probably not seen again until next spring! UGH! Jack Jezzio greets me this morning with his version of: Jolly Old St. Nicholas.

