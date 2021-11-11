CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream

By Nick Cawley
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS inflation continues to soar. US dollar strength is seen across the board. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. Inflation in the US soared to its highest level since November 1990 with prices across the board moving higher, data showed yesterday....

www.dailyfx.com

