CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Veterans Day Parade returns for 103rd year

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arNAJ_0ctTNtdJ00

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Veterans Day Parade will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. in downtown Tulsa beginning at Third and Boston. The 2021 theme of the long-standing parade is “Never Forgotten” which, this year, will remember the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11.

The 2021 parade is focused on bringing attention to 9/11 and the post 9/11 veterans’ service after the attacks.

The parade will have T-shirts for sale with the words “Never Forgotten” imprinted on the T-shirts which will have the two New York City Twin Towers in the background as well as a partial imprint of the Tulsa skyline in front of the two Towers.

The parade will, again, have a special fly-over at the beginning of the parade, and will be flying over the parade area for about an hour. The fly-over will be done by the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team. The plane is a Douglas C-47 and was known as the workhorse of the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. The name of the plane is “Wild Kat” in honor of the early oil producers in Oklahoma known as the wildcatters.

New this year will be the ending of the parade at the newly designated Veterans Park which was the previous Centennial Park on 6th Street at Peoria.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Peoria, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Centennial Park#At The Beginning#The Two Towers#Downtown Tulsa#The U S Army Air Corps#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
79K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy