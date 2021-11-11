Tulsa Veterans Day Parade returns for 103rd year

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Veterans Day Parade will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. in downtown Tulsa beginning at Third and Boston. The 2021 theme of the long-standing parade is “Never Forgotten” which, this year, will remember the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11.

The 2021 parade is focused on bringing attention to 9/11 and the post 9/11 veterans’ service after the attacks.

The parade will have T-shirts for sale with the words “Never Forgotten” imprinted on the T-shirts which will have the two New York City Twin Towers in the background as well as a partial imprint of the Tulsa skyline in front of the two Towers.

The parade will, again, have a special fly-over at the beginning of the parade, and will be flying over the parade area for about an hour. The fly-over will be done by the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team. The plane is a Douglas C-47 and was known as the workhorse of the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. The name of the plane is “Wild Kat” in honor of the early oil producers in Oklahoma known as the wildcatters.

New this year will be the ending of the parade at the newly designated Veterans Park which was the previous Centennial Park on 6th Street at Peoria.

