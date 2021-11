Six companies in Greater Philadelphia rank among the 500 fastest-growing technology and life sciences companies in North America, according to a new report from Deloitte. Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500 Rankings, released Wednesday, rank firms based on revenue growth percentage during the period from 2017 to 2020. Qualifying companies had to have operating revenue of at least $50,000 in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2020 operating revenue of at least $5 million. Companies had to be in business at least four years. Deloitte did not list specific revenue figures.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO