In a new tell-all, Danielle Staub claims that Teresa Giudice stabbed her in the back — literally, and with a fork — during a fight featured in Season 2 of ‘RHONJ.’. Getting metaphorically stabbed in the back is a Real Housewives TV trope as old as time. For Danielle Staub, however, it was quite literal, according to claims put forth in the new tell-all Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It. Written by PEOPLE reporter Dave Quinn, the book features interviews with cast, producers, and network executives to provide the ultimate oral history of the Bravo franchise. Among the many assertions? Teresa Giudice reportedly once stabbed Danielle with a fork.

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO