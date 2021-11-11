Pocket dialed: Mississippi Walmart employee arrested after reportedly taking thousands of dollars in iPhones for himself

A Mississippi man ended up in jail after the temptation to take five Apple iPhones was too hard to resist, according to police.

Tom Ald Smith, from Roxie, was charged with felony embezzlement.

Smith, of 4663 NW Log Cabin Road, was arrested by Brookhaven Police officers recently and booked into the Lincoln County Jail under felony charges. Smith was arrested just before his 21st birthday.

An affidavit filed with the Brookhaven Municipal Court by Walmart Distribution Center Asset Protection Manager Petrina McCoy states that Smith “did willfully and unlawfully and feloniously embezzle to his own use (5) iPhone 11 Pro valued at $2,849.95 which had come to his possession by virtue of his employment with Walmart Distribution.”

Smith has been released on bond until his trial date.