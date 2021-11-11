CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Pocket dialed: Mississippi Walmart employee arrested after reportedly taking thousands of dollars in iPhones for himself

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
A Mississippi man ended up in jail after the temptation to take five Apple iPhones was too hard to resist, according to police.

Tom Ald Smith, from Roxie, was charged with felony embezzlement.

Smith, of 4663 NW Log Cabin Road, was arrested by Brookhaven Police officers recently and booked into the Lincoln County Jail under felony charges. Smith was arrested just before his 21st birthday.

An affidavit filed with the Brookhaven Municipal Court by Walmart Distribution Center Asset Protection Manager Petrina McCoy states that Smith “did willfully and unlawfully and feloniously embezzle to his own use (5) iPhone 11 Pro valued at $2,849.95 which had come to his possession by virtue of his employment with Walmart Distribution.”

Smith has been released on bond until his trial date.

Nikki Jones
5d ago

umm, why people are so concerned about his race but the problem is that they put the man's address in this article now that's the wrong part also not his race he stole he go to jail he got caught

Shandrea Moore
5d ago

Why does it always have to be a race thing like other races don't steal too.

Shandrea Moore
5d ago

CLEARLY, the article didn't make it about race, but Mr. Brent Breland did. Reading is fundamental. Read it then comprehend it. He is the reason why race is being talked about. Not the article. smh

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after 14 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash seized

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officers seized more than 14 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash. Chiquita Davis, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Barkley Road, and charged with one count of trafficking, with two enhancements for possession of a firearm and sale within proximity of a school/church.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man who threatened ‘mass murder’ at his church arrested

A Mississippi man has been charged with making terroristic threats after he allegedly posted that he was planning a mass murder at his church. Ryan C. Evans, 20, was taken into custody without incident and charged with making a terroristic threat after officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department received a tip from the FBI about a credible threat to a Lee County church.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

More than $15,000 in guns, ammunition, other items stolen from Mississippi hunting camp. Officers need help in theft.

More than $15,000 in firearms, ammunition and other items were stolen from a north Mississippi hunting cabin and officers are asking the public to help identify the persons responsible for the thefts. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department need help with identifying the person(s) responsible...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

One dead after wreck on rural Mississippi highway

A Brookhaven man was killed late Friday night in a one-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 583. At approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the highway. A 2007 Pontiac Grand Am driven by James Jordan, 31, of Brookhaven, was traveling north on Hwy. 583 when Jordan lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree south of Douglas Trail, according to MHP Public Affairs Officer Cpl. Craig James.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Children need to know where their mama is.’ Mississippi sheriff still following leads on case of woman missing since May 2020

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputies received an anonymous call Nov. 7 regarding the case of missing Jefferson Davis County woman, Laneka Longino. According to authorities, the caller stated that Longino’s remains were inside a chimney on South Main Street in Mount Olive. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland and his department searched the area, with the help of the Mount Olive Police Department and the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, but nothing was discovered.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Officers looking for men who tried to load ATM at Mississippi bank into van

Law enforcement officers are attempting to locate two men who attempted to steal an automatic teller machine Saturday morning. Brookhaven Police Department officers pursued two suspects on foot just after 5 a.m. Saturday into the Avenue A and Halbert Heights Road area, after the men had tried to remove the ATM from the drive-through of Regions Bank on Halbert Heights.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
