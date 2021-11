Hello! Tomorrow, we'll be doing another of our Ask Eurogamer Q&A sessions with our community of supporters, and this one's going to be about news!. Exclusive to Premium subscribers, Ask Eurogamer is a series of live Q&A sessions with the Eurogamer staff on a range of topics about our jobs, the site, and of course the games we love and the industry we cover. We held the first of these last month on the topic of reviews and it was a lot of fun.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO