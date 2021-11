ATLANTA – The Old Glory Relay finished it’s multi-state run with the American flag to honor U.S. veterans who have served and sacrificed for the country. The last leg of the relay started in Lithia Springs, Georgia, with veterans carrying Old Glory 18 miles east to the finish line in Atlanta. By late morning, the group had made it to the finish line outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, led by Army vet and leg amputee Rob Pierce. With the American flag in tow, the group waited specifically until 11:11 am to cross the finish line, signifying the importance of Veterans Day and their abounding gratitude to those who have worn a uniform and served this country.

