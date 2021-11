One of the most interesting games to be unveiled last year was Sifu. The game is a martial arts-inspired affair that sees you take on the role of a young fighter seeking revenge. The combat in the game looks tight with lots of fist and kick throwing, and uses a unique aging mechanic that sees your character slowly age with each death, which you can read more about through here. Alas, it was not to be for 2021, and suffered a minor delay to the early days of 2022. Now it seems they have something else to announce soon.

