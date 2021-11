New production is a thoughtful update of one of America’s most treasured musicals. For decades, American audiences have treasured the comedic shenanigans of Tevye the dairyman and Yente the matchmaker in “Fiddler on the Roof.” In the Broadway musical from 1964, Tevye — a tradition-bound father of five daughters in need of husbands — has an evening-long conversation with God that can feel more like a prescription for laughter than a portrait of existential dread.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO