Cell Phones

Smartphone apps and back pain treatments

By Flinders University
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralians hoping to reduce medical and physiotherapy costs by using smartphone apps to self-manage lower back pain could be setting themselves up for failure—with a new study outlining the lackluster quality and lack of individualized medical advice on the apps. The study, published in open-access journal Disability and Rehabilitation,...

medicalxpress.com

