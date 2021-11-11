50 delicious soup, stew, and chili recipes to warm you up right now
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.
In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .
Mainstays of the winter months are soups, stews, and chilis. But cooking at home all the time can send even the most inventive chef into a culinary rut. To expand on your soup-cooking portfolio, Stacker compiled a list of soups, stews, and chili recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to see which of these represent some of your time-tested favorites—and which might be a new weekly staple in your household.
Allrecipes
Chicken Taco Soup for Two
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Caldo Verde (Portuguese Sausage Kale Soup)
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 11 hrs
- Total: 11 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Homemade Miso Soup
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 large servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Fabulous Roasted Cauliflower Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chicken Sotanghon
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Yia Yia's Avgolemono
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 50 mins
- Total: 2 hrs
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe - A Great Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Baked Potato Soup I
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Slow Cooker Beef Stew I
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 12 hrs
- Total: 12 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Garbage Soup
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Lentil Stew
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs 10 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Rich and Simple French Onion Soup
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Lentil Soup
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo
- Prep: 1 hr
- Cook: 2 hrs 40 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 40 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 servings
- Number of ingredients: 24
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Beef Pho
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 6 hrs
- Total: 6 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 22
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
OG Zuppa Toscana Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 44 mins
- Total: 1 hr 4 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Best Damn Chili
- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 50 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 28
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 15
- Yield: 15 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Slow Cooker Chipotle Chili
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 6 hrs 10 mins
- Total: 6 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Homemade Chicken Soup
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Butternut Squash Soup II
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 6 hrs
- Total: 6 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chicken Tortilla Soup I
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Miso Soup
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Basic Ham and Bean Soup
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins
- Total: 3 hrs
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 8 to 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Easy Homemade Chili
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Classic Goulash
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Vegetarian Chili with Black Beans
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Delicious Ham and Potato Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
The Best Thai Coconut Soup
- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Boilermaker Tailgate Chili
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 Servings
- Number of ingredients: 28
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Chef John's Minestrone Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 25 mins
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 20
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Ground Beef Vegetable Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Jambalaya
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Split Pea Soup
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Additional: 8 hrs 15 mins
- Total: 10 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 to 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Simple Turkey Chili
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Authentic Pho
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 9 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
French Onion Soup Gratinee
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Italian Wedding Soup I
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
