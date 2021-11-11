50 delicious soup, stew, and chili recipes to warm you up right now

Allrecipes

50 savory soup, stew, and chile recipes

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

Mainstays of the winter months are soups, stews, and chilis. But cooking at home all the time can send even the most inventive chef into a culinary rut. To expand on your soup-cooking portfolio, Stacker compiled a list of soups, stews, and chili recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to see which of these represent some of your time-tested favorites—and which might be a new weekly staple in your household.

Allrecipes

Chicken Taco Soup for Two

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 15 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Caldo Verde (Portuguese Sausage Kale Soup)

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins

- Total: 1 hr 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 11 hrs

- Total: 11 hrs 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Homemade Miso Soup

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 10 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 large servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fabulous Roasted Cauliflower Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 55 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chicken Sotanghon

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr 25 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Yia Yia's Avgolemono

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 50 mins

- Total: 2 hrs

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe - A Great Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr 50 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Potato Soup I

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 12 hrs

- Total: 12 hrs 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 50 mins

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Garbage Soup

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 15 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Lentil Stew

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 3 hrs 10 mins

- Total: 3 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 50 mins

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lentil Soup

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 15

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

- Prep: 1 hr

- Cook: 2 hrs 40 mins

- Total: 3 hrs 40 mins

- Servings: 20

- Yield: 20 servings

- Number of ingredients: 24

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Beef Pho

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 6 hrs

- Total: 6 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 22

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

OG Zuppa Toscana Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 44 mins

- Total: 1 hr 4 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Best Damn Chili

- Prep: 35 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs 15 mins

- Total: 2 hrs 50 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 28

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 15

- Yield: 15 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Chipotle Chili

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 6 hrs 10 mins

- Total: 6 hrs 35 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 19

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Homemade Chicken Soup

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 25 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Butternut Squash Soup II

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 6 hrs

- Total: 6 hrs 10 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 18

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Miso Soup

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Basic Ham and Bean Soup

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins

- Total: 3 hrs

- Servings: 9

- Yield: 8 to 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Homemade Chili

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Classic Goulash

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins

- Total: 1 hr 20 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Vegetarian Chili with Black Beans

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 35 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

- Prep: 35 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs

- Total: 2 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 Servings

- Number of ingredients: 28

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chef John's Minestrone Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 25 mins

- Total: 1 hr 45 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 20

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 35 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Jambalaya

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 17

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Split Pea Soup

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs

- Additional: 8 hrs 15 mins

- Total: 10 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 to 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Turkey Chili

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 5 mins

- Total: 10 mins

- Servings: 1

- Yield: 1 cup

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Authentic Pho

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 8 hrs

- Additional: 1 hr

- Total: 9 hrs 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

French Onion Soup Gratinee

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 15 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 17

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Italian Wedding Soup I

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here