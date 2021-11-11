CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

50 delicious soup, stew, and chili recipes to warm you up right now

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Allrecipes

50 savory soup, stew, and chile recipes

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

Mainstays of the winter months are soups, stews, and chilis. But cooking at home all the time can send even the most inventive chef into a culinary rut. To expand on your soup-cooking portfolio, Stacker compiled a list of soups, stews, and chili recipes from Allrecipes . Keep reading to see which of these represent some of your time-tested favorites—and which might be a new weekly staple in your household.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4EKQ_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Chicken Taco Soup for Two

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwimQ_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Caldo Verde (Portuguese Sausage Kale Soup)

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U090Z_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 11 hrs
- Total: 11 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxSx9_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UyyR_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Homemade Miso Soup

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRMc5_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 large servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVdLd_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Fabulous Roasted Cauliflower Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bg3rY_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKemM_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Cindy's Awesome Clam Chowder

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZcCW_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Chicken Sotanghon

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grBnD_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Yia Yia's Avgolemono

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 50 mins
- Total: 2 hrs
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3XYE_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaPFy_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Ham and Split Pea Soup Recipe - A Great Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVnYe_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tjQ9_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Baked Potato Soup I

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hv1Xg_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuGvE_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 12 hrs
- Total: 12 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0CFx_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482IEU_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Garbage Soup

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1ORd_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Lentil Stew

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs 10 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGnPQ_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEUDb_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Lentil Soup

- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsnaA_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

- Prep: 1 hr
- Cook: 2 hrs 40 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 40 mins
- Servings: 20
- Yield: 20 servings
- Number of ingredients: 24
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZw7c_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Beef Pho

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 6 hrs
- Total: 6 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 22
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZi0a_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

OG Zuppa Toscana Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 44 mins
- Total: 1 hr 4 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7hM2_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Best Damn Chili

- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 50 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 28
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t3BmB_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 15
- Yield: 15 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1u66_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Chipotle Chili

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 6 hrs 10 mins
- Total: 6 hrs 35 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHPOY_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Homemade Chicken Soup

- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tck72_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbItN_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Butternut Squash Soup II

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKyFo_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 6 hrs
- Total: 6 hrs 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLeu0_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 18
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBl6q_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Miso Soup

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBOqo_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Basic Ham and Bean Soup

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins
- Total: 3 hrs
- Servings: 9
- Yield: 8 to 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MYTw_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Easy Homemade Chili

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l58mD_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Classic Goulash

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEw0e_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Vegetarian Chili with Black Beans

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3cZA_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n04ju_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

- Prep: 35 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42brba_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 Servings
- Number of ingredients: 28
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zqh9q_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Chef John's Minestrone Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 25 mins
- Total: 1 hr 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 20
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzsOH_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 35 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJv3A_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Jambalaya

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xI0v_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Split Pea Soup

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs
- Additional: 8 hrs 15 mins
- Total: 10 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 to 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0eJr_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Simple Turkey Chili

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsPEO_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aH1D_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Authentic Pho

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 8 hrs
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 9 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JzU3_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

French Onion Soup Gratinee

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 17
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aX9lL_0ctTH1QG00
Allrecipes

Italian Wedding Soup I

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

Comments / 0

Related
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
Lifehacker

Two Things You Should Never Do While Making Mashed Potatoes

A lot of people like to refer to fall and winter as “soup season,” but I’ve always considered these colder months to be “mashed potato season.” Whether eaten as a (non-negotiable) Thanksgiving side, or as a mid-week meal, few things comfort and satiate quite like a bowl of creamy, smushed spuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Soups#Stews#Chilis#Food Drink
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Health Digest

5-Bean Soup Recipe

There's just something about soup that is so comforting whenever you eat it, but the winter months always prove to be the best time to enjoy it.
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Kielbasa, Cabbage and Potato Soup

In a large pot, heat oil over low heat. Add onion, cabbage, potatoes, water, broth, bay leaf, thyme, paprika and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put a little oil in a large nonstick frying pan over moderate heat. Add kielbasa and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the kielbasa from the pan and add to the soup. Remove the bay leaf. Makes 4 servings.
RECIPES
pauladeenmagazine.com

Sweet Potato Pie with Meringue Topping

Meringue Topping (recipe follows) On a lightly floured surface, unroll pie crust, and roll to a 12-inch circle. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Fold edges under, and crimp with a fork.Line crust with parchment paper; place pie weights on parchment. Bake for 15...
RECIPES
dailymemphian.com

Recipe Exchange: Mini Wonton Soup

This soup is ready in about 10 minutes with ingredients that are easy to keep on hand. A bonus is that a whole bowl weighs in around 150 calories.
RECIPES
recipes.net

Japanese Clear Soup Recipe

Japanese clear soup is a Hibachi restaurant classic. With this recipe, you can now make this light and earthy dish at home. Place a large 8-quart stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the oil and place the onion, garlic, carrots, and ginger in the pot. Sear the veggies on all sides to caramelize, making sure not to burn the garlic.
RECIPES
recipes.net

Instant Pot Cabbage Soup Recipe

Try this instant pot cabbage soup for an invigorating bowl. This no fuss dish uses veggies and vegetable broth for a healthy bite. Combine cabbage, vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and sage in a multi-functional pressure cooker, such as Instant Pot®. Close and lock the lid. Select High pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 15 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.
RECIPES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy