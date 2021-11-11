CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild for the Broncos game on Sunday

By Mike Nelson
 5 days ago
Another weak storm will cross the state tonight with 3 to 6 inches of snow for the northern mountains and a slight chance for flurries for Denver and the northeast plains Thursday night and early Friday.

Friday will be another cool day with clearing skies, highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend is looking dry and a little warmer, with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. The Broncos will play under a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon.

Mild and dry weather is expected again early next week - highs will reach 70 degrees in Denver Monday and Tuesday!

