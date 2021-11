We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If I had to name one simple, unassuming gift I’ve received that ended up becoming an item that I use every single day, it would undoubtedly be the mug warmer that sits on my desk. While there are tons of mug warmers out there to choose from at all different price points, including the Kitchen editor-favorite, splurge-worthy Ember Mug, this no-frills gadget comes out on top for me. Without realizing it, the Vobaga Mug Warmer quickly became one of the most-used gifts I’ve ever received, as it comes in handy multiple times a day.

