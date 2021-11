CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council heard Nov. 8 about efforts to reduce major disruptions while a power pole was being fixed. On Oct. 19, an electric insulator on a single utility pole owned by FirstEnergy outside city limits on Portage Trail Extension caught fire and the top of the pole snapped and fell over. The static line hit the three main lines of power, shutting both feeds of the Valley substation on Portage Trail Extension. The Theiss Road substation was not affected. Power was disrupted for over 14 hours for almost seven out of eight customers, according to city officials, until a temporary fix was put into place.

