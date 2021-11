This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Here’s to our real-life superheroes in Colorado and around the country! There are many ways to thank veterans for their courage and sacrifice, but celebrating their heroism with freebies, discounts and deals on Veterans Day is a good start. It’s a small way to show appreciation and respect for their service and sacrifice. With a little planning, bargain-hunting vets can take advantage of multiple offers for one huge day of celebration and savings.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO