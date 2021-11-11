CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Boebert’s Bullet Points Is Just Pointed Bullying

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? Honestly, too many things to list here — and tragically, one of them is a fundamental...

Washington Times

Kerry Donovan, Colorado Democratic heavyweight, scraps 2022 challenge to GOP’s Lauren Boebert

A Democrat state lawmaker expected to challenge conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado has dropped out of the election. State Sen. Kerry Donovan has far outraised her fellow Democrats seeking to take on Ms. Boebert but still called it quits. Neither of her two residences, a family ranch in Edwards and her main home in Vail, will no longer be part of Ms. Boebert‘s 3rd Congressional District.
dovecreekpress.com

Representative Lauren Boebert visits Cortez to Honor Veterans

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, House Representative Lauren Boebert visited Cortez in honor of the Veterans ahead of Veteran's Day. After prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance by the Marines in the room, Boebert began by thanking the Veterans and stating that the vaccine mandates were not what Veterans fought for and that Boebert's role as legislator is to protect her constituent's freedoms.
CORTEZ, CO
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Rival Drops Out of 2022 Race

The headline of a November 2 Westword story asked the question, “Did Lauren Boebert Win Colorado Redistricting?” More evidence that she did just arrived by way of a November 5 announcement from state senator Kerry Donovan, Boebert’s best-known and best-funded declared opponent for the 2022 election, who’s dropping out of the race in large part because redrawn lines now put her home outside the 3rd Congressional District that Boebert represents.
ELECTIONS
Westword

Lauren Boebert's Best-Known Opponent Drops Out Over Redistricting Change

The headline of a November 2 Westword story asked the question, "Did Lauren Boebert Win Colorado Redistricting?" More evidence that she did just arrived by way of a November 5 announcement from state senator Kerry Donovan, Boebert's best-known and best-funded declared opponent for the 2022 election, who's dropping out of the race in large part because redrawn lines now put her home outside the 3rd Congressional District that Boebert represents.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Radio Host Rattled by Near-Death COVID Bout Is Now Spurting Vax Nonsense

A conservative radio host in Denver, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year, is now saturating the airwaves with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. During a Friday afternoon segment of his eponymous KNUS radio show, Steffan Tubbs stood idly by and appeared to even offer approval to a caller who floated a conspiracy theory that government officials and health experts are concealing how many people have died from the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

Judges Keep Accepting Nonsensical Reasons to Exclude Black People From Juries

In the coming weeks, a panel of 12 jurors will have to decide if Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan acted in self-defense when they cornered Ahmaud Arbery with their trucks before shooting him and leaving him to bleed out in the street. From the very start, the racial dynamics of the shooting—the fact that three white men killed an unarmed Black man and walked free for months—have raised questions about if the trial would be fair or unjustly tilted in favor of the white defendants.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts about being unvaccinated and getting $60,500 in fines for defying mask mandates

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has racked up more than $60,000 in fines for refusing to wear a mask in Congress.The congresswoman admitted she has not received the Covid vaccination while bragging about defying Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate.“She’s [Pelosi] fined me over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask. And Chris, I have to tell you something else, I’m not vaccinated,” Ms Greene said in an interview on Newsmax.“And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated,” she added.Marge Greene announces last night she is unvaccinated....
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Trump looks back on Jan. 6 'fondly' and wants to settle scores over false election claims, new book says

Jonathan Karl's new book "Betrayal," released Tuesday, documents the historic presidential election, unprecedented claims of fraud, the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the stirrings of the novel COVID-19 virus that marked the final days of former President Donald Trump's presidency. Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Sen. Sinema hits Dem leaders over honesty, false promises

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) criticized Democratic leadership in a wide-ranging interview with Politico published Wednesday for making false promises by setting expectations for the social spending bill and other legislation far too high. Why it matters: Sinema said that the pledges amount to dishonesty with Americans because they are made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY

