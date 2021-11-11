Lauren Boebert’s Bullet Points Is Just Pointed Bullying

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has racked up more than $60,000 in fines for refusing to wear a mask in Congress.The congresswoman admitted she has not received the Covid vaccination while bragging about defying Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate.“She’s [Pelosi] fined me over $60,500 in mask fines. I refuse to wear a mask. And Chris, I have to tell you something else, I’m not vaccinated,” Ms Greene said in an interview on Newsmax.“And I will be standing strong, standing up for the people across this country that refuse to get vaccinated,” she added.Marge Greene announces last night she is unvaccinated....

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO