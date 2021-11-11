CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Think History: Piano Man

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uo8ox_0ctTEKvl00
Kentucky Humanities / kyhumanities.org WEKU and Kentucky Humanities Present: Think History, a look at Kentucky’s historical moments.

Think History is our daily segment from Kentucky Humanities. Today, Bill Goodman tells us about a piano man.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Performing on the piano

ASHLAND Like many successful businesses, Ashmore Piano Studio made some adjustments during lockdown for COVID-19. "When we were under lockdown in March, all of my students continued their private lessons through virtual lessons via FaceTime," said Mikey Ashmore, owner of the studio. "We weren’t able to prepare and meet enough for an in-person summer concert, so we released a 'quarantine music video' in the summer of 2020."
ASHLAND, KY
thelaurelofasheville.com

ACMS Presents the ATOS Piano Trio

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) begins its 2021/22 season with presentations of the ATOS Piano Trio in virtual concerts aired Friday, November 5, at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 6, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, November 7, at 3 p.m. All programs can be viewed on the ACMS website and YouTube.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Woodlands Online& LLC

Shelley NG Piano Concert and Masterclass

Ethos School of Music is proud to present Shelley Ng for a concert and masterclass! Shelley is a highly accomplished pianist who has obtained a Master's degree from Rice University and is currently attending the University of South California. She has graced stages all over the world including Hong Kong City Hall, Milton Court in London, and Carnegie Hall. She shines as an enthusiastic and refined player and we are excited to share her talents!
MUSIC
rollingout.com

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dead at 73

Ronnie Wilson, the founder of the beloved funk group The Gap Band, has died after a lengthy illness. He was 73. News of Wilson’s death was confirmed by his widow, Linda Boulware-Wilson, who indicated that she held his hand as he took his last breath in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
HipHopDX.com

Big Boi's Dream Collaboration Has Finally Come True: 'I Have A Monster Hit'

Years of running up that hill have finally paid off for Outkast legend Big Boi. In a recent interview with Mark Ronson for The FADER Uncovered podcast, Daddy Fat Sax revealed his long sought after collaboration with English chanteuse Kate Bush is complete — he’s just waiting for the right time to release it.
MUSIC
Newport Buzz

Billy Joel released “Piano Man” 48 years ago today

48-years ago today Billy Joel released “Piano Man” (1973) Here’s the original promo video for the song. “Piano Man” was Joel’s first single in North America, it was included on Joel’s 1973 album of the same name and released as a single on November 2, 1973. The song is sung from Joel’s point-of-view as a piano player at a bar, reminiscing about his experiences there and the people he encountered. “Piano Man” is based on Joel’s real-life experiences as a lounge musician in Los Angeles from 1972 to 1973, which he had decided to pursue in an effort to escape his contracted New York City-based record company at the time, Family Productions, following the poor commercial performance of the album Cold Spring Harbor. Joel describes various characters, including a bartender named John and a “real-estate novelist” named Paul, all based on real-life individuals.
NEWPORT, RI
Telegraph

Bulgarian piano trios featured at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE — Bulgarian piano trios will be featured at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 in the Dunham Hall Theater. SIUE’s Marta Simidtchieva, professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Music, will present an evening of Bulgarian music with Miroslav Hristov, professor of violin at the University of Tennessee, and Ilia Radoslavov, professor of piano at Illinois Wesleyan University. The evening will feature works by Bulgarian composers and the world premiere of a piano trio, “Irminden,” by the young and upcoming Bulgarian composer Lora Al-Ahmad.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Distractify

Holly Forbes Is Wowing Viewers and Judges on 'The Voice', but Why Is She Bald?

Every season of The Voice brings an ultra-talented collection of singers with it, including many who have interesting backstories and personal history. Holly Forbes has become a standout on the show's current season and is currently a part of judge Ariana Grande's team. Even as Holly continues to impress the judges, though, some want to know more about her personal history.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Man#Kentucky Humanities
kuvo.org

On Stage — Power to the Piano

Ok Power to the piano! The mother instrument! The 88s! The ivories! Tune in this Saturday, November 20, at 10 pm, and Monday, November 22, at 7 pm, as KUVO’s performance archive show “On Stage” presents a salute to the piano, featuring five masters of the piano. Count 2018 as...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Brookings Register

Piano Carnival 2021 honorees announced

BROOKINGS – Piano Carnival 2021 was held on the SDSU campus on Oct. 30. This is one of several events sponsored by the Brookings Music Teachers Association to improve music skills individually and have fun doing it. Forty-one students participated in 10 different events, each one testing their abilities at their own individual levels. Different skills tested include rhythm, theory, ear training, sight reading, performance of one memorized solo, scales, chords, cadences, arpeggios and stage performance.
BROOKINGS, SD
Variety

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance...
MOVIES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy