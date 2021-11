SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a toasty start to the week Monday we are tracking more of the same for your Tuesday. After some scattered low cloud cover this morning we are expecting temperatures to once again rise up to and around the 80 degree mark with mostly sunny skies. We are expecting more of the same Wednesday with high temperatures that will be significantly above average. Wednesday night through Thursday morning we are tracking our next cold front that will sweep through the region and will bring a period of showers and storms overnight before clearing out during the early morning hours. Behind it we are tracking much cooler weather Thursday and Friday before a likely rebound in temperatures this weekend. But we are already getting indications that we could potentially see an even stronger cold front on the way once we get to Sunday into Monday as we head into next week.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO