F. W. de Klerk, South Africa's last apartheid president, dies at 85

Former French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon returns to court on Monday to try to clear his name in a corruption scandal that caused his downfall and sealed the rise of Emmanuel Macron. After five years of turbulent Socialist rule under Francois Hollande the conservative former prime minister was hotly tipped to win back the Elysee Palace for the right in 2017. But three months before the vote, Fillon's campaign was torpedoed by revelations that his wife Penelope received 613,000 euros ($700,000) over a period of 15 years for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary assistant to her husband and his deputy. Fillon, who had campaigned as a model of integrity, crashed out of the election in the first round after being charged with embezzling public funds.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO