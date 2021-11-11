Wisconsin Grocery Store Offering Free Turkeys With $100 Purchase

Photo: Getty Images

Wisconsin residents need to spend a pretty penny, but they will get a free turkey in exchange.

According to Patch.com , Meijer announced on Monday (November 8) that Wisconsin customers who spend $100 will get a turkey .

With several stores in the state, the retailer said in a statement that this deal will run from now until November 27.

Customers will be able to decide whether they want a fresh, frozen, large, or small turkey. But to make sure supplies last, each customer will be limited to two free turkeys.

"Our highest priority is bringing value to our customers this holiday season," Meijer Group's vice president of foods, Don Sanderson , said. "This Thanksgiving will be significant to many of our customers as they return to more normal traditions, and we want to make celebrating that return easy by offering an affordable turkey for every gathering."