Although the authors say their findings shed light on possible disruptions to insulin supply during COVID-19, they note they could not adjust for those with diabetes who died. Prescribing patterns for insulin went through peaks and valleys in the weeks before and after the United States shut down in early 2020 for the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that at least some of the 7 million people who use the hormone to treat diabetes may have unable to obtain it.

