SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Residents are safe after a fire at a mobile home in western Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said they responded to the blaze on North Eagle Place at about 4:20 a.m. and were slowed a bit by snowy roads on their way to the home. They confirmed when they arrived that everyone in the house had made it out safely. It took about an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO