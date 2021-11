Although November is the time for Netflix specials and winter-themed coffee drinks, it also brings around the most intense time of year: internship season. After being at UC Berkeley for nearly two years, it’s evident that Berkeley takes this time of year very seriously. So, whether you have a networking event in the near future or are looking for where to start the process, here are some pieces of advice to help you network.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO