Biosimilar Interchangeability: What's in a Name?

By Tony Hagen
ajmc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is now a mad scramble to gain interchangeable status for biosimilars, but the meaning and significance of this appellation haven't yet been worked out for health care consumers or the manufacturing community. The biosimilar status, which was applied for by Biocon Biologics and Mylan, represented FDA certification that...

ajmc.com

COA Reports Improved Biosimilar Access in Oncology

For trastuzumab and bevacizumab, biosimilars now represent a high share of administrations, but payer policies still hinder uptake of these products, the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) reports. Are biosimilars succeeding at one of their core missions: to expand access to care by providing savings that can be reinvested in health...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Express Scripts#Insulin#Biocon Biologics#Lantus#Semglee#Blue Cross#G Csf#Interchangeab
ajmc.com

AAM Panel of Manufacturers Says Drug Price Rebates Must Go

Sandoz, Lupin, and Biocon Biologics representatives at the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) GRx+Biosims conference said that drug price rebates hinder biosimilar competition. How do biosimilar manufacturers feel about drug price rebates that obscure the true costs of medicine?. Drug price rebates negotiated between manufacturers and drug middlemen such as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTLA

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID pill

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement issued Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a license for the antiviral pill to the […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries. If approved, the pill could be on the market in "a matter of months", MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone told AFP. Pfizer also said Tuesday  that it was seeking an emergency use authorisation, or EUA, in the US for the Covid pill. 
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

Researchers Report Further Analysis of Zanubrutinib Monotherapy for R/R MCL

In a recent report, researchers reported pooled data from 2 studies to explore the efficacy of zanubrutinib monotherapy in relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). MCL almost always relapses, and before the advent of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors, therapeutic options were limited. Zanubrutinib is a next-generation, targeted, and potent...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds single molecule within a specific plant used by Native Americans can treat both pain and diarrhea

In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
WILDLIFE
ajmc.com

Posters Provide Evidence on COPD Treatment Considerations, Exacerbation Risk Assessment

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) management should take into account patients’ comorbidities, according to a poster presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2021 meeting. Another poster validated the use of the COPD Treatment Ratio as a measure of exacerbation risk. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) management should...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

