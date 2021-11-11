CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How To Make A Christmas Ornament Advent Calendar

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 5 days ago

If you’ve never used an Advent calendar to count down to Christmas, you’re missing out! The calendars are a fun way to get into the holiday spirit by marking the days until Dec. 25 with a new little surprise gift or treat each day.

Most calendars start on Dec. 1, so if you’re up for making your own this year, now is a good time to start working on it. This Advent calendar from Home Depot is beautiful and will take about two hours to complete. You will need to first prepare a wooden board, which will take another two to four hours, but once that is done, the actual assembly of the calendar is pretty straightforward and simple.

Along with the board, you will need nails, paper tags, ornaments and ribbon. Because you won’t be tearing open cardboard doors and it doesn’t include anything perishable like chocolate or other candy, you can reuse the calendar year after year. Just make sure to store the ornaments in a safe place so they don’t get broken!

Take a look at the full instructions below.

Home Depot Christmas Ornament Advent Calendar

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 1 hour

Materials:

24 nails

24 ornaments

24 paper key tags

Ribbon

Yardstick

Pencil

Instructions:

1. Measure your boards

  • Lay the board flat and lay the yardstick across the board.
  • Make marks at 4, 8, 12 and 16 inches with the pencil.
  • Continue to do this across each board.

2. Add nails

  • Nail one nail in each of the spots you have measured and marked.
  • You should end up with 24 nails in total.

3. Add dates

  • Use the paper key tags to add dates to the calendar.
  • Write out the numbers 1 through 24 on the tags.
  • Attach the tags to the ornaments to coordinate with each day of Advent.

4. Hang the ornaments

  • Attach the ornaments using ribbon in sequential order on your calendar. It is now ready to be hung!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDWxr_0ctTCpdg00
Home Depot

If you’re not up for a holiday craft or would rather have a calendar that provides daily gifts, there are dozens to choose from this year. Aldi has a great selection of Advent calendars that includes everything from cheese or coffee for adults and a “My Friend Gnome” kit for kids.

If you’d like to toast to Christmas each night of December with some adult beverages, Aldi’s 24-count wine calendar is back this year, or you can buy a World of Wine countdown calendar from The Wall Street Journal that features wine from around the globe. Sam’s Club is also selling a 24 Days Of Spirits calendar that comes with 24 mini bottles of alcohol plus cocktail recipes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqDG9_0ctTCpdg00
Sam's Club

Have you ever counted down to Christmas with an Advent calendar?

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

How Fast Will You Click To Buy IPSY’s Beauty Advent Calendar?

It’s time to start counting down the days until Christmas, and you can get started on surrounding yourself with some fresh gifts. IPSY is launching its first-ever Advent calendar, so you can start the season of giving with some new, skincare products. With brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ouai, and more, you’ll have 24 days of makeup, beauty, and skin care goodies to look forward to.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Simplemost

These Sea Glass Christmas Trees Will Give Your Holidays A Beach-Vacation Vibe

Sea glass is a “reverse gem” made by man and refined by nature, rather than vice versa. The pieces can take decades or centuries to form and can be found in an array of colors, many reminiscent of the ocean. If your decorating style has a dash of island or coastal flair, or you just find the smooth segments captivating, why not incorporate sea glass into your holiday decor? Sea glass Christmas trees are unique decorations with a beautifully beachy vibe.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornaments#Calendars#Calendar Year#Aldi
Simplemost

This Year’s Starbucks Holiday Cups Look Like Adorably Wrapped Gifts

It’s officially the holidays at Starbucks, where you’ll find a variety of festive drinks along with four new cup designs to help make your spirits merry and bright. Beginning Nov. 4 and running through the holiday season, you can get your favorite Starbucks beverages in one of the coffee chain’s four new holiday cup patterns: wrapping paper, ribbon, holiday lights and candy canes.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Simplemost

Crocs Has New Ugly Christmas Sweater Clogs

Sometimes two wrongs do make a right: Crocs, possibly the most-scoffed-at-yet-still-beloved shoes on the planet, are ringing in the holiday season with a mini-collection of party-ready clogs, including a couple that echo the garish designs of classic Christmas sweaters. That’s right, if you’re in need of festive attire and some...
APPAREL
News 4 Buffalo

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy