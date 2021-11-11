CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the robots with their very own social skills

By Adam Zewe
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIT researchers have incorporated social interactions into a framework for robotics, allowing robots to understand what helps or hinders one another. The robots have been primed to learn social behaviors on their own. This could help create a more caring environment when robots are working in certain sectors such...

