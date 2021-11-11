Investigators frustrated with lack of info in Summer Wells case

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeing a lot misinformation come through on the Summer Wells case.

The 5-year-old was last seen outside her home in Hawkins County this summer.

The TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff Office says they’re very frustrated about the lack of answers at this stage of the investigation.

According to officials, the area of East Tennessee where Summer went missing is extremely rural, with few businesses.

All available surveillance photos and videos have been collected and reviewed and neighborhood canvases were conducted to make sure they didn’t miss any residential cameras.

In addition to exhaustive ground searches, the TBI says dozens of aerial searches have been conducted.

Dive teams were brought in to explore waterways in the area and K9 teams specializing in a variety of search methods have been utilized.

They have also executed numerous search warrants and any potential digital evidence has been collected, including social media accounts.

If you have info on her disappearance call 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a private reward fund that's reached almost $60,000.