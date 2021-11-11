9 Australian Shepherd puppies available for adoption at MSPCA-Angell

BOSTON — Nine Australian Shepherd puppies have been surrendered to the MSPCA-Angell shelter and are now available for adoption.

The puppies are five months old and incredibly adorable.

Lots of people must think so because the shelter has already received over 400 applications for their adoption!

“These puppies have been relatively sheltered so we’ll be looking for adopters willing to commit to their early socialization needs,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.

The American Kennel Club describes the Australian Shepherd as a “lean, tough ranch dog,” and a breed perfected in California after having been imported from Australia.

Because they are herding dogs, Australian Shepherds are highly active and alert, and require adopters committed to exercising them regularly. “Hikers, runners and walkers make excellent companions for dogs such as these,” said Keiley, who also said the adoption centers will prioritize adopters who are committed to the dogs’ ongoing training.

“Anyone with experience owning herding breeds would be the ideal adopter,” said Keiley.

Would-be adopters can apply online here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group