CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Pregnant Mom Rages Husband Wants Her Up Before 7 a.m., Is Flooded With Support

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

A pregnant woman has railed against her husband, after he told her she should get up before 7 a.m.

Any parent knows being pregnant takes its toll on the body, but the woman revealed she was currently on maternity leave as she had a 14-week-old, as well as a three-year-old son.

The third-time mom to be shared her dilemma to Mumsnet , where she asked if she was being unreasonable to want more time in bed.

Posting under AandWsMum, she explained more about their family set-up and the division of chores, saying: "My husband works long-ish hours, leaving the house at 8am and getting home about 8pm.

"He gets up with DS [dear son] about 5.45am. His job isn't manual but involves a lot of traveling. In the morning he takes the dog for a walk, does breakfast for DS and gets ready."

She said the toddler goes to nursery two days a week, thought to be in the U.K., and she is exclusively breastfeeding their youngest.

The mom continued: "I get up about 7am, but have normally been awake for longer feeding [the] baby. He thinks I should get up earlier because he says he finds leaving in the morning stressful if I'm still getting ready, but usually everything is under control. He is never annoyed or moaning he just says it would."

She said apart from "bins and gardening" she does all the chores , including " shopping, cooking, cleaning, bath time, bedtime, taking kids to parties, organizing bills, school run etc."

Although she clarified: "So if he's about at bath time, he will do it while I clear up from dinner as an example but it's not a given."

And as he didn't like being woken at night, he was currently sleeping in the spare room, while she fed the baby.

Although the mom, who used to work as an intensive care unit nurse, admitted she didn't mind as she gets "more space." But it had a downside, as she continued: "But it also means I deal with the 3 y/o if he wakes up at any point too.

"I go to bed around 11pm and feed baby usually from 1-2 and then again 3.30-5 ish.I don't mind doing everything I do and appreciate that the main reason he doesn't is because he just not here, but I am also EXHAUSTED.

"AIBU to stand my ground and stay in bed til 7am and leave him to do the early mornings?"

Her post amassed nearly 300 comments since being shared on Saturday, as people backed the mom's right to lie in.

SueblueNZ wrote: "I meant you are not being unreasonable to want to remain in bed until 7."

KittytheHare commented: "Why would you even get out of bed at 7am? Wait until he's actually leaving. Crikey can't imagine what it will be like as your pregnancy progresses."

TasteTheMeatNotTheHeat thought: "Tell him he can either do all the night wakings and have luxurious lie in until 7am, or get up in the morning with the baby. His choice."

SleepingStandingUp added: "7 is plenty early considering. He's going to have to do a lot more when you're caring for two babies under 1."

Although Saltandherbsandnothingnice thought: "Can understand his perspective ( it's just a difficult/tiring time in general for you all) but you really need your sleep and you should stand your ground."

Studies have shown that new moms' sleep is affected more than dads , as Science Daily reported: "In the first 3 months after birth mothers slept on average 1 hour less than before pregnancy while fathers sleep duration decreased by approximately 15 minutes."

They quoted Dr Sakari Lemola, from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick, saying: "Women tend to experience more sleep disruption than men after the birth of a child reflecting that mothers are still more often in the role of the primary caregiver than fathers."

She noted a decrease in quantity and quality of sleep is reported by parents up to six years after having children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSumM_0ctTBMWA00

Comments / 142

Gina Limb
5d ago

If my husband told me what time to get up or what to do we'd be divorced. He can pick up the slack while you're pregnant... Don't let any man dictate to you what time to get up go to bed and eat whatever to controlling

Reply(10)
54
Kayla Ann Galli
5d ago

they will get a routine Down but if he wants her to be up cuz he's stressed he needs to involve himself in more of the after work chores 50/50

Reply(1)
42
Erica Clayburn
5d ago

she's awake earlier than 7 but sits in bead while she breast feeds the 14 week old and then at 7 gets up to handle everything else after he's fed. Dad wants her walking around and handling everything while she bfs because the morning chores of essentially walking the dog and pouring a bowl.of cereal are too stressful meanwhile she literally does everything else all day. It's her quiet time and her bonding time with the newborn. I think wanting that as long ash she's basically running the whole house hold the rest of the time while also being pregnant is a fair trade

Reply(6)
25
Related
Indy100

Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth

Giving birth can be a stressful and unpleasant process for some moms; injuries can occur, and there will almost certainly be a lot of blood involved.And, when the body recovers, there will almost certainly be a lot more blood. It’s entirely a normal part of the experience.But one mother has admitted that her spouse has made her feel “gross” about the bleeding since their child was born recently.The unnamed housewife detailed how she and her spouse had a fight over her sanitary towel disposal and the bleeding she was having in a post on the popular Reddit thread, ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Cooking
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
B102.7

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
buzzfeednews.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Claimed Her Parents Pushed Her To Have An Abortion When She Got Pregnant At 16 And “Tossed Insults” At Her When She Decided Against Adoption Before Putting Her Into Hiding

In her forthcoming memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears is claiming that her parents repeatedly tried to convince her to consider abortion or adoption when she got pregnant aged 16. Jamie Lynn — who has recently been at the center of public scrutiny for her apparent lack of support for her sister, Britney Spears, while she’s struggled under the terms of her conservatorship — is due to release her candid memoir, titled Things I Should Have Said, early next year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
635K+
Followers
69K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy