Pregnant Mom Rages Husband Wants Her Up Before 7 a.m., Is Flooded With Support

A pregnant woman has railed against her husband, after he told her she should get up before 7 a.m.

Any parent knows being pregnant takes its toll on the body, but the woman revealed she was currently on maternity leave as she had a 14-week-old, as well as a three-year-old son.

The third-time mom to be shared her dilemma to Mumsnet , where she asked if she was being unreasonable to want more time in bed.

Posting under AandWsMum, she explained more about their family set-up and the division of chores, saying: "My husband works long-ish hours, leaving the house at 8am and getting home about 8pm.

"He gets up with DS [dear son] about 5.45am. His job isn't manual but involves a lot of traveling. In the morning he takes the dog for a walk, does breakfast for DS and gets ready."

She said the toddler goes to nursery two days a week, thought to be in the U.K., and she is exclusively breastfeeding their youngest.

The mom continued: "I get up about 7am, but have normally been awake for longer feeding [the] baby. He thinks I should get up earlier because he says he finds leaving in the morning stressful if I'm still getting ready, but usually everything is under control. He is never annoyed or moaning he just says it would."

She said apart from "bins and gardening" she does all the chores , including " shopping, cooking, cleaning, bath time, bedtime, taking kids to parties, organizing bills, school run etc."

Although she clarified: "So if he's about at bath time, he will do it while I clear up from dinner as an example but it's not a given."

And as he didn't like being woken at night, he was currently sleeping in the spare room, while she fed the baby.

Although the mom, who used to work as an intensive care unit nurse, admitted she didn't mind as she gets "more space." But it had a downside, as she continued: "But it also means I deal with the 3 y/o if he wakes up at any point too.

"I go to bed around 11pm and feed baby usually from 1-2 and then again 3.30-5 ish.I don't mind doing everything I do and appreciate that the main reason he doesn't is because he just not here, but I am also EXHAUSTED.

"AIBU to stand my ground and stay in bed til 7am and leave him to do the early mornings?"

Her post amassed nearly 300 comments since being shared on Saturday, as people backed the mom's right to lie in.

SueblueNZ wrote: "I meant you are not being unreasonable to want to remain in bed until 7."

KittytheHare commented: "Why would you even get out of bed at 7am? Wait until he's actually leaving. Crikey can't imagine what it will be like as your pregnancy progresses."

TasteTheMeatNotTheHeat thought: "Tell him he can either do all the night wakings and have luxurious lie in until 7am, or get up in the morning with the baby. His choice."

SleepingStandingUp added: "7 is plenty early considering. He's going to have to do a lot more when you're caring for two babies under 1."

Although Saltandherbsandnothingnice thought: "Can understand his perspective ( it's just a difficult/tiring time in general for you all) but you really need your sleep and you should stand your ground."

Studies have shown that new moms' sleep is affected more than dads , as Science Daily reported: "In the first 3 months after birth mothers slept on average 1 hour less than before pregnancy while fathers sleep duration decreased by approximately 15 minutes."

They quoted Dr Sakari Lemola, from the Department of Psychology at the University of Warwick, saying: "Women tend to experience more sleep disruption than men after the birth of a child reflecting that mothers are still more often in the role of the primary caregiver than fathers."

She noted a decrease in quantity and quality of sleep is reported by parents up to six years after having children.