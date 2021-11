As we edge closer into winter concerns around the UK’s current Covid rates of infection and number of daily deaths loom.The government is currently sticking with its plan A of relying on the Covid vaccines and booster jabs to curb the number of infections. However, last month, hospital and doctors’ leaders urged ministers to move to plan B – compulsory mask-wearing, Covid passes for crowded events and working from home – to avert a looming disaster for the NHS.Ministers have dismissed the idea of bringing in plan B for now, while Boris Johnson, speaking at the G20 summit in Rome,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 MINUTES AGO