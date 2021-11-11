Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate President Xi Jinping
The resolution is only the third statement of its kind in the Communist Party’s 100-year history. Leaders of the ruling Communist Party in China have set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country’s rise as an economic and strategic power...
President Biden held a highly anticipated virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid economic and military tension between the two countries. The critical talks went on longer than expected after substantial back and forth. Ed O'Keefe has the latest on the high-stakes meeting.
A senator from Indiana said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is afraid of his new bill that would invest in U.S. technologies, citing Xi's fear as the reason China is lobbying against it. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., torched Xi as being "scared" of his new bill in a Monday press...
President Joe Biden meets virtually with President Xi Jinping of China, at the White House, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) President Joe Biden and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, pledged at a virtual summit to improve cooperation, but offered no major breakthroughs after more than three hours of talks Monday night.
China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
The meeting appeared to mark what both sides hoped would be a turnaround in relations. China has hailed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and US leader Joe Biden, saying they had a candid and constructive exchange that sent a strong signal to the world. The positive description of...
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi.
- Competition not conflict -
The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
The idea of a "diplomatic boycott" by the United States of the winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February -- to protest human rights violations by China -- is gaining traction among some lawmakers in Washington. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that a diplomatic boycott would be the "correct call" for the United States in Beijing.
BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party slammed the "money worship", "extreme individualism" and corruption that emerged in the four decades since the country opened up, calling for stronger party leadership and moral discipline in a key resolution released on Tuesday. The document strengthens President Xi Jinping's dominance...
There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden he was “playing with fire” over Taiwan in a more than three-hour meeting with the US president which ended with no major breakthrough. “Some people in the US intend to use Taiwan to control China. This trend is dangerous and is like playing...
Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus.
The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case.
The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse.
A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions.
Chinese officials tried to put pressure on the city to cancel the event — but organizers went ahead anyway in a bid to ‘support freedom of expression.’. Chinese dissident artist Badiucao mocks the propaganda of communist Beijing in a new show. New show denounces political repression in China and Chinese...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to warn US President Joe Biden to "take a step back" from the flashpoint area of Taiwan in the pair's most significant meeting to date. The online talks on Monday evening come as Beijing strikes an increasingly aggressive tone over the island, leading to fears of invasion.
China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
President Joe Biden will meet virtually Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss ways to responsibly manage competition between the two countries and how they can work together on their aligned interests. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the relationship between the two leaders and what they will discuss to try and smooth over growing tensions.
Hong Kong — President Joe Biden was scheduled to hold a face-to-face summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday. The meeting, via video conference, will be the most significant U.S.-China talks since Mr. Biden took office. The discussion is to begin at 7:45 p.m. Eastern time, and is expected to last “several hours” with the aim, according to a senior Biden administration official, being to keep the lines of communication between the world’s two biggest economies open to ensure that “competition doesn’t lead to conflict.”
