China

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate President Xi Jinping

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resolution is only the third statement of its kind in the Communist Party’s 100-year history. Leaders of the ruling Communist Party in China have set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country’s rise as an economic and strategic power...

