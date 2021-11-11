CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rebecca Hall discusses the contemporary implication within her directorial debut Passing

By Candice Williams
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca Hall says her directorial debut, Passing, which is based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, is an adaptation that offers contemporary implications on race. Hall, who says she wrote the draft of the screenplay 13 years ago after reading the book for the first time,...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ruth Negga Talks ‘Passing’ and Director Rebecca Hall ‘Sticking to Her Guns’

Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga was a Spotlight Award honoree at this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival for her performance in Netflix’s “Passing” from first-time writer and director Rebecca Hall. Following a screening of the Netflix feature, In a post-screening Q&A with Clayton Davis, Variety’s film awards editor, Negga told the audience about her passion for the film and its complex themes from the beginning. “It’s very rare that you read scripts that are so vital, and you think this needs to be seen,” she says regarding her reaction after reading the Nella Larson novel of the same name. “This needs to be in production immediately.”
MOVIES
WJLA

Jennifer Esposito talks Hollywood inequities as she works on directorial debut

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Actress Jennifer Esposito has been a staple on the screen for more than 25 years -- starring in hit series including 'Spin City,' and 'Blue Bloods' and more recently on 'The Boys' and 'Law and Order SVU.' Now the acclaimed star is ready to take the director's chair with a passion project she's been working on for five years, called "Fresh Kills."
WASHINGTON, DC
The New Yorker

“Passing,” Reviewed: Rebecca Hall’s Anguished Vision of Black Identity

Rebecca Hall’s directorial début, “Passing,” based on Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, is one of the rare book adaptations that brings a literary style to the screen. The film’s sense of style is more than mere ornament; it embodies the confrontation with circumstances—practical, emotional, historical—at the heart of the story. “Passing” (coming to Netflix on Wednesday) is a period piece, set in Harlem during Prohibition, just before the Depression. The movie achieves an ample, resonant reconstruction of that era, but it doesn’t feature colossal sets or give the sense that entire neighborhoods were transformed for the purpose of shooting. Instead, Hall uses sharply defined locations imaginatively and conjures the time through her original way with light, texture, and gesture, all redolent of a storied yet troubled past. The result is an emotional immediacy that’s all the sharper for its subtlety, all the more intense for its contemplative refinement, and that, above all, gives apt expression to the film’s mighty and agonized subject.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
Rebecca Hall
wwno.org

In Rebecca Hall's 'Passing,' people aren't always who they seem

I hadn't thought of this in years, but when I screened Passing, the new Netflix movie adaptation of Nella Larsen's classic book, a long-buried memory floated to the surface. It was the late '60s. I was a teen, attending a garden wedding of a close family friend. After the meal and the cake-cutting, the bride's aunt started to chat as we watched the couple float across the floor for their first dance. Suddenly she turned to me and blurted: "If you would stop wearing your hair that way (like many people my age, I had an Afro), you could do what I do in New York, and just pass!"
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Finn Wolfhard developing slasher horror-comedy as feature directorial debut

Although he’s still a few weeks shy of his 19th birthday, Finn Wolfhard is developing quite the resume. On screen, he’s starred in the phenomenally successful Stranger Things and smash hit two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It, fronted a couple of rock bands, and now it seems he’s planning to move behind the camera.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Black Culture#Implication#Crisis
Reuters

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - "Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute's festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit "Rent". Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three...
MOVIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Passing' debuts on Netflix

Netflix streams “Passing,” a dreamlike 2021 drama based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen. Shot in black and white, or technically monochrome, it’s gorgeous to behold. Many scenes are tightly focused on a single character with the background receding into mist. Shots are also curiously framed, keeping viewers off balance as the story slips into murky psychological territory.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Call My Agent’ Star Nicolas Maury on His Feature Directorial Debut and What’s Next

“Call My Agent” star Nicolas Maury hadn’t quite grasped the international success of the Paris-set show until he traveled to Los Angeles last week to present his feature directorial debut “Garcon Chiffon” (“My Best Part”) at Colcoa, the French film and series festival. In L.A., everyone from industry festival guests and locals to waiters came up to him to talk about Hervé, his colorful and endearing character in “Call My Agent,” streaming on Netflix and available on French public broadcaster France Televisions. In real life, Maury is as exuberant as Hervé and can be both spiritual and feisty, observant and outgoing....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Brian Cox to Make Directorial Debut With Family Drama Film 'Glenrothan'

It’s never too late to get started. Succession star and Emmy-winning actor Brian Cox is set to make his feature film directorial debut at 75 years old! Cox will both be starring in and directing Glenrothan, which is said to be a “love letter” to Scotland, Cox’s homeland. The film...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller to Be Honored at NY Women in Film and TV Muse Awards (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh, Patina Miller and Darnell Martin are set to be honored at the 2021 New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards. Additional honorees for the 42nd annual event, once again being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, include writer-director Darnell Martin, WarnerMedia’s chief inclusion officer Christy Haubegger and disability rights activist Jason DaSilva. Martin — whose credits include the films Cadillac Records, I Like It Like That and Their Eyes Were Watching God and on the small-screen episodes of Oz, Grey’s Anatomy, American Rust, Outer Banks, The Good Lord Bird, The Walking Dead and Law and Order — will...
MOVIES
Variety

Can Halle Berry Be the First Woman to Direct Herself to an Acting Nomination for ‘Bruised’?

Halle Berry, the sole Black woman to win the best actress Oscar in 93 years, has unveiled her directorial debut film “Bruised” at the AFI Film Festival, showcasing a commitment and skill that only the very best actors in the world can harness. Written by debut screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb, “Bruised” tells the story of Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter that seeks redemption once the son that she abandoned reenters her life. In probably her most challenging and authoritative work as an actress since “Monster’s Ball” (2001), Berry shows that at 55 years old, she still harnesses the talent and enthusiasm to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Tick Tick Boom’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Debut Has the Highs and Lows of a Passion Project

It’s been over 30 years since Jonathan Larson’s first performance of “Tick Tick Boom” a work he categorized as a rock monologue. Just a few years before his tragic and wholly unexpected passing (on the eve of the premiere of his seismic musical “Rent”), he channeled his anxieties into a show about struggling to write a generation-shifting piece of theater. For those unfamiliar with the history behind it, the opening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new Netflix-bound film adaptation of “Tick Tick Boom” offers an overview (complete with a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer that lets the audience put their chosen amount of stress on the...
MOVIES
Variety

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini Cast in ‘Extrapolations’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini have been cast in “Extrapolations,” Scott Z. Burns upcoming climate change anthology series. Known for his performances in films such as “Motherless Brooklyn” and “Keeping the Faith,” Norton plays a scientist named Jonathan Chopin. He is repped by UTA. Jonathan’s son, computer programmer Rowan Chopin, is played by Gandolfini, who most recently appeared in “The Many Saints of Newark” and is repped by WME, Sloane Offer, and Relevant. Varma plays inventor Gita Mishra. Her prominent credits include playing Ellaria Sand in “Game of Thrones” and Piety...
MOVIES
Variety

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for industry guilds and voters to consider this awards season. The studio that brought Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” to a best picture win and made Yuh-Jung Youn the second Asian woman to win an acting Oscar last year with “Minari” has another potentially historic event on the awards horizon. At last year’s 93rd Oscar ceremony, Frances McDormand became the first woman to be nominated for acting and producing in the same...
MOVIES
Variety

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali Honor Crew Members at Hamilton Awards

Kristen Stewart, Jamie Dornan, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Jake Gyllenhaal and Javier Bardem were among the stars who came out Saturday to celebrate the contributions of artisan, craft and technical crew members at the 11th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. “We seem to get a lot of the attention and the kudos when movies come out but reality is that it’s guys like Haris who do all the work,” said Dornan of Haris Zambarloukos, who was honored with the Cinematographer award for “Belfast.” Hosted by Yvonne Orji, the “Insecure” star said the Hamilton kudos are not about actors for a change:...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy