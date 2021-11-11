CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father and Daughter Tortured and Killed Over Valuable Stradivarius Violins, Prosecutor Says

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 5 days ago
When 62-year-0ld luthier and museum owner Bernard Raymond von Bredow asked his neighbor in Paraguay to keep an eye on his valuable Stradivarius violins while he went on a trip, he likely never thought the decision would be fatal. But fellow German Volker Grannass, 58, along with two other...

